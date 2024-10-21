Champions League Predictions matchday three

The Champions League is back for round three this week and our football expert shares his top five selections.

Our predictions for Champions League matchday three

Matches Prediction Odds Real Madrid vs Dortmund Real Madrid 1.48 69% Atalanta vs Celtic Atalanta 1.49 71% Barcelona vs Bayern Bayern 2.75 36% Leipzig vs Liverpool Liverpool 1.87 52% Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb Dinamo Zagreb 4.35 23%

Real Madrid vs Dortmund Predictions: La Liga champions to secure a narrow win

Date: 22/10/2024

Kick-off: 21:00

Carlo Ancelotti’s men to narrowly win on home soil @1.48 on 1xBet correct as of 21/10/24.

Real Madrid recorded back-to-back wins over the weekend as Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior’s goals were enough to seal the win against Celta Vigo.

They will be eager to get back on track in the Champions League after their surprising 1-0 defeat to Lille. Although Dortmund sit top, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are formidable at home.

Dortmund’s 7-1 win over Celtic was impressive, but this will be a completely different challenge. Having won their last eight at home, Real Madrid can rely on their superstars to deliver once again.

Atalanta vs Celtic Predictions: Italians set for a routine win

Date: 23/10/2024

Kick-off: 18:45

Italians to record a comprehensive victory @1.49 on 1xBet correct as of 21/10/24.

Celtic have a hard time playing away in the Champions League, and their 7-1 thrashing by Dortmund is likely still lingering.

The hosts drew with Arsenal before breezing past Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 on the road. If they can easily beat Shakhtar, Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic will stand little to no chance in Italy.

Our Champions League predictions suggest this should be a straightforward win for the hosts in this competition. Meanwhile, the Scottish champions will just want to avoid a repeat of their heavy defeat in Germany.

Barcelona vs Bayern Predictions: Visitors to spring a surprise

Date: 23/10/2024

Kick-off: 21:00

Vincent Kompany to topple Barcelona in Spain @2.75 on 1xBet correct as of 21/10/24.

Barcelona’s injury woes continue to mount, and with plenty of big hitters sidelined, this could give Bayern the ideal opportunity to bounce back.

Vincent Kompany’s side fell to a shock defeat against Aston Villa in round two, but had previously thrashed Dinamo Zagreb 9-2.

They followed that up with a 4-0 home victory against Stuttgart at the weekend, where a hat-trick from Harry Kane once again silenced any remaining doubters. It’ll be difficult for Barcelona to handle not only Kane, but Bayern’s long list of attacking players - even on home turf, which could lead to a surprise away win for Kompany’s team.

Leipzig vs Liverpool Predictions: Slot to collect three points

Date: 23/10/2024

Kick-off: 21:00

Liverpool to make it three wins on the spin @1.87 on 1xBet correct as of 21/10/24.

Leipzig have lost both of their Champions League matches so far, while Arne Slot’s new side are two from two. The pressure is on the Red Bull owned side, and although they’ve returned to winning ways domestically, both Mainz and Heidenheim are significantly weaker compared to Liverpool.

Slot’s side have won their last five matches across all competitions, and their win at the San Siro shows their ability to perform well away from home. The new Champions League format has become even more challenging, and Liverpool are set to make it three wins from three.

Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb Predictions: Another disaster-class for the hosts

Date: 23/10/2024

Kick-off: 21:00

Hosts to fall short for a third match in a row @4.35 on 1xBet correct as of 21/10/24.

Salzburg have lost both of their opening matches, conceding seven goals and they are yet to score. Domestically, they have also recently lost 5-0 to Sturm Graz, showing they have a lot to improve on if they are to be successful this season.

Dinamo Zagreb may have been battered by Bayern, but they responded incredibly well to draw 2-2 against Monaco. The Croatian side are now unbeaten in their last five, and if they take the lead in Austria, the hosts may crumble once again and could be on their way out of the competition.

Our Champions League predictions suggest the visitors are a huge price considering Salzburg’s poor form, and this could be the upset of the round.

Conclusion

Routine wins for Real Madrid and Atalanta in front of their own fans seem to be on the cards, whereas both Bayern and Liverpool will aim to pick up more points on their travels. However, Dinamo Zagreb could deliver the surprise of the round against an underperforming Salzburg.