Can Ulinzi Stars return to the top? Assessing their title hopes

Ulinzi Stars started the 2024/25 FKF Premier League season with a defeat giving early indications that the Soldiers are likely to struggle campaign.

Do Ulinzi Stars stand a chance to challenge for the title this season? Will they challenge for top four or will their performance be a replica of last season?

We take a look at chances of Ulinzi Stars in the FKF Premier League race;

Last season’s review

Last season, Ulinzi Stars finished 12th on the log with 39 points, seven above Muhoroni Youth who were relegated to the National Super League. During the campaign, Ulinzi registered just ten wins, losing fifteen games while drawing the rest. Their biggest win of the season came against Shabana FC as they registered a 4-0 victory.

They scored the least goals, 24, same as Muhoroni Youth and Nzoia United while conceding 28 goals in 34 matches.

A look at Ulinzi Stars' Glory Days

A lot has changed for Ulinzi Stars, a team that was once a dominant force in Kenya’s top flight but now they’ve been struggling season in and out. Ulinzi Stars had one of the best performances in their history, winning the three consecutive titles between 2003 and 2005.

Last time Ulinzi Stars lifted the Kenya Premier League title was 2010, the club had a squad that was well respected and feared. It has now turned out to be full of inconsistency with the club now languishing in the lower half of the table.

Ulinzi are now in the building phase with the club keen to regain its place among Kenya’s football elite.

Key Squad Changes: Signings and Departures

Ulinzi Stars released a number of key players and ended up signing some youngsters who don’t have much experience in the top flight. Key player to depart was Michael Wanyika, who left the Soldiers to join Mathare United. Wanyika has played in the top flight for the last 10 seasons, debuting for Thika United in the 2013/14 season.

Muranga Seal also signed three of Ulinzi Stars players, Nicholas Omondi, Lucas Maina and Elly Saenyi with Stephen Ochieng also heading to Shabana FC. Other players who departed include; Omar Mwandaru Swaleh who joined MOFA, Mbaraka Musa signed for Bandari Youth with Benjamin Mosha and John Otieno also leaving.

Among players to join Ulinzi Stars are from lower leagues with none coming from top flight clubs. Notably, the Soldiers brought in Dennis Owino from Muhoroni Youth while Felix Otieno signed from Migori Youth. Other signings include; Brian Okello, (Migori Youth FC), Joseph Ochieng, (Migori Youth FC), Telena OCHIENG (Vickers FC), Fredrick Oduor – (St. Joseph’s Youth FC), Hillary Mukanzi, (Vickers FC), John Ronald Onyango, Vickers FC) and Samunya Amatton, (Nakuru Bucks FC).

Where could Ulinzi Stars finish?

Since their decline, Ulinzi Stars have struggled to keep pace with the top teams in the Premier League and have never been close to challengers. A look back at last season, they finished 12th on the log while the 2023.24 season 9th, 13th in 2021/22, and 10th in 2020/21.

This shows a pattern of inconsistency and we expect the same this campaign with the opponents.

The probability of Ulinzi Stars finishing within the top 8 next season is likely around 35%.