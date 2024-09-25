Can Police FC repeat their stellar season? A look at their chances for 2024/25

Police FC will return to FKF Premier League action this weekend after being on duty in the Confederation Cup.

The Mozzart Bet Cup winners will start their title charge with a sterning test against Tusker this weekend at the Police Complex.

Kenya Police hopes of progressing to the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup on debut were ended by Zamalek who beat them 3-1 on aggregate.

They will now put their focus on the domestic league as well as try and defend the Mozzartbet Cup.

Overview of last season's success

Police FC finished third on the log last season with 57 points, six-points difference to what they had achieved in the 2022/23 campaign. Salim Babu’s men had a good run in the league last season as they managed to secure 15 wins, 12 draws and 7 losses in the process.

In a campaign they won a silverware, they finished 16 points behind the champions Gor Mahia.

Kenya Police lifted the Mozzart Bet Cup after beating KCB 8-7 on penalties after the match ended in a goalless draw in the regulation and extra time.

Squad depth and new signings

Police FC has lost a number of players including key ones but have been able to bring in some replacements. Notably, Samuel Onyango returned to Gor Mahia while Patilah Omoto left for Post Rangers. Yusuf Nasri, Kevin Ouma and also Daniel Kakai were sent out on loan to Tusker, Posta Rangers and Nairobi United FC respectively.

South Sudan striker Tito Okello, who was instrumental to Police FC also left for Indonesian side PSM Makassar.

Meanwhile on arrivals, Jesse Were returned to the Kenya Premier League after an eight-year stint in Zambia. Were is among club’s veteran this season and he is expected to bring lots of experience to the Police side. Police FC also snatched two players from Tusker as they signed Daniel Sakari and also Eric Zakayo. Brian Musa and John Samuel both joined from Posta Rangers while Jafari Owiti was also another new face from AFC Leopards.

Impact of the Mozzart Bet Cup win

Police FC’s morale was undoubtedly boosted and also giving the players morale and confidence ahead of the new campaign. The club has been one of the best when it comes to having veterans and experienced players and this was demonstrated in their ability to deliver good results in crucial matches.

The triumph also raised the team’s bar high with the management and fans now expecting their club to perform better and bring more trophies home. This adds a layer of pressure to the players and coaching staff to maintain high standards.

With such achievement, it also leaves the club valued by players to join the club hence giving them a better depth to compete on multiple fronts. This will be super critical as this will be transformed to consistency in the league.

Can they deliver again?

The answer to that question is yes, Police have a good squad to challenge for the title however, they are not strong enough to snatch it from favorites Gor Mahia. It is still possible for them to defend the Mozzart Bet Cup or go close to the last five of the tournament.

We are giving them a 65% chance to successfully defend their trophy.