Should You Back Atalanta To Trouble Real Madrid In The Super Cup?

As the 2024 UEFA Super Cup draws near, football fans are eagerly anticipating a thrilling clash at the PGE Narodowy in Warsaw on 14 August.

On one side, we have the relentless giants of Real Madrid, who are chasing a record-extending sixth Super Cup title. On the other, there is Atalanta - the Italian underdogs who have captured hearts with their unexpected Europa League triumph.

While Real Madrid are the favourites, Atalanta’s tactical strength and recent form provide them with a genuine opportunity to make their mark on this prestigious stage.

As the Italian side prepares for its first ever appearance in this prestigious fixture, the question on everyone’s mind is whether Gian Piero Gasperini’s side can upset the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid have played eight Super Cup finals and won five of them. They’ve scored more than one goal in seven out of eight finals. Gianluca Scamacca was Atalanta’s top goal scorer last year, with 18 goals in all competitions. Fourteen clubs in total have lost in their sole Super Cup appearance, the most recent being Frankfurt against Madrid in Helsinki in 2022.

Real Madrid vs Atalanta Odds Both Teams To Score - Yes 1.76 Over 2.5 Goals 1.754

Odds courtesy of 1xBet. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

The Rising Understudies

Atalanta’s recent triumph in the Europa League marked a historic achievement for the Lombard club, securing their first European trophy and setting a new benchmark for their ambitions.

Under Gasperini, Atalanta have built their reputation on a robust defensive structure and an aggressive attacking style. The 3-4-3 formation, often morphing into a more fluid 4-2-3-1 in attack, remains the core of their tactical approach.

This approach has served Atalanta well domestically and in Europe, allowing them to challenge more established clubs. However, facing Real Madrid represents a significant step up in competition.

One significant advantage for Atalanta could be their unpredictability. While Real Madrid will come into the game with a clear tactical plan, Atalanta’s ability to adapt and surprise could be a game-changer.

However, injuries and squad depth will play a crucial role. The potential absence of Scamacca could impact Atalanta’s attacking prowess. If Scamacca is unavailable, Gasperini will need to rely heavily on the new signings - Nicolò Zaniolo and Charles De Ketelaere, who must deliver under pressure.

Given both teams’ attacking prowess and potential defensive vulnerabilities, betting on both teams to score offers a solid return.

Real Madrid’s offensive power, combined with Atalanta’s attacking flair, suggests goals are likely from both sides. Atalanta’s ability to exploit defensive gaps, coupled with Real Madrid’s attacking depth, makes this a promising bet.

An historic giant-killing?

Real Madrid's pedigree in European football is unparalleled. The Spanish side has secured the Champions League title an unprecedented 15 times.

Despite their overwhelming success, Madrid face a few challenges as they prepare for this match. The team is currently grappling with fitness concerns surrounding some of its key players. Kylian Mbappe, the marquee signing from Paris Saint-Germain, has been dealing with a broken nose and back issues that hampered his performance during the European Championship. Jude Bellingham is also struggling with a lingering shoulder problem, while Dani Carvajal's fitness remains in question following his recent Euro exertions.

However, while Atalanta's achievement is monumental, their squad is relatively untested on such a grand stage.

This will be their first Super Cup appearance, a stark contrast to Real Madrid's seasoned presence.

The Bergamo side has had a solid track record against Spanish clubs, though their encounters with Real Madrid have not been particularly fruitful. In their sole previous meetings in the 2020/21 Champions League Round of 16, Real Madrid emerged victorious 4-1 on aggregate.

Atalanta’s ability to exploit Madrid's defensive vulnerabilities could be crucial, especially with Real Madrid's defensive line uncertain due to injuries and fatigue from recent tournaments.

Real Madrid's consistency in the Super Cup is notable.

They have scored at least two goals in their last five appearances in the tournament. This attacking prowess, coupled with their experience in high-stakes matches, makes them a daunting opponent for Atalanta.

Given Los Blancos’ tendency to score multiple goals in their recent Super Cup appearances and Atalanta’s offensive threat, this match is expected to be high-scoring.

Real Madrid’s attacking depth, alongside Atalanta’s counter-attacking potential, suggests we could see a game with multiple goals. Both teams have shown an ability to contribute to very entertaining matches, making over 2.5 goals a solid bet.