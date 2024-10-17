5 Best BTTS Tips Across Europe This Weekend: Oct 19th-20th

Club football returns following the international break and there are plenty of goal-promising games.

Our expert has picked out five games to bet on both teams to score across the Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A.

Both Teams To Score Match Odds Tottenham vs West Ham 1.50 Ipswich vs Everton 1.64 Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt 1.52 Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart 1.52 Roma vs Inter 1.65

Tottenham vs West Ham

Tottenham were beaten 3-2 by Brighton before the international break despite having a two-goal lead heading into the break. Ange Postecoglou’s high-risk, high-reward style naturally leads to a lot of goals. Moreover, both teams have scored in six of the last seven head-to-heads between these sides.

West Ham’s defence has been shaky in the early stages of Julen Lopetegui’s tenure. They have conceded an average of 1.57 goals per game and have managed to keep just one clean sheet. The Hammers recorded a 4-0 victory over Ipswich in their last outing. Both teams to score has landed in five of their seven league matches.

Ipswich vs Everton

Although Ipswich are still awaiting their first win in the Premier League, they have shown plenty of fight, particularly on home turf. The Tractor Boys drew 2-2 with Aston Villa in their last game at Portman Road, amassing a total of 15 shots. Both teams have scored in five of Steve McKenna’s side’s seven league matches thus far.

Everton’s games have averaged 3.14 goals per match. They have managed to keep just one clean sheet in their seven league outings. Both teams have scored in their last two games on the road, and more goals are expected on Saturday.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayer Leverkusen became the first ever team in Bundesliga history to go the whole season unbeaten as they won the title last season, but they have stumbled in the early stages of this campaign.

Defensive issues have led to Xabi Alonso’s side’s matches seeing the highest number of goals in the division, with an average of 4.67 per game. Both teams have scored in all of their league outings to this point.

Eintracht Frankfurt have been scoring plenty of goals lately. They drew 3-3 with Bayern Munich prior to the international break. Only three teams have scored more goals than Dino Toppmöller’s men.

Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart

Vincent Kompany has his Bayern Munich side sitting joint top of the Bundesliga after six matches. They are the league’s top scorers, averaging 3.33 goals per game, but they have also conceded 1.17 goals on average.

Bayern face a Stuttgart side that finished ahead of them in the German top flight last season. Sebastian Hoeneß’s side are the third-highest-scoring team in the Bundesliga, netting 15 goals, but they are yet to keep a clean sheet. Both teams have scored in all six of their league outings thus far. This bet has also won in four of their last five clashes with Bayern.

Roma vs Inter

Roma have had a turbulent start to the season. Ivan Juric was brought in to replace Daniele De Rossi after a poor start, and the new coach remains unbeaten in Serie A. I Giallorossi have scored in all three of their league matches under Juric, and keeping that run against Inter would be a strong achievement.

Simone Inzaghi’s team won Serie A with ease last season. However, there have been frailties at the back this term. Inter matches have seen the joint-second highest number of goals in the Italian top tier, with an average of 3.57 per game. Both teams to score has won in all three of their away matches.