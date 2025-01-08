Australian Open 2025 Schedule: Everything you need to know about the first tennis Grand Slam of the year

2025 is here and tennis fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the first Grand Slam getting underway in Australia.

Hopefully, you’ve recharged your batteries during the festive period and are now ready for the return of some top-quality sport. Qualifying for this year’s Australian Open gets underway on Monday, January 6, and the tournament climaxes with the men’s singles final on Sunday, January 26th. The qualifying phase of the Australian Open 2025 features former top-30 players, homegrown Australian hopefuls, rising stars of the sport and a two-time major champion. They are all vying for a place in the tournament's main draw. Final-round qualifying matches take place on Thursday, January 9, and they will determine the 16 men and 16 women who will progress to that main draw section.

The top-ranked players automatically enter the main draw, which gets going on Sunday, January 12, with 32 seeds announced prior to the draw to ensure they do not meet in the early rounds. It will be a marathon of non-stop action from Melbourne, but it’s hardly a chore watching the best court connoisseurs on the planet go head-to-head. This edition of the Australian Open marks the second straight year of a Sunday main-draw start, a change to the tournament schedule that fans enthusiastically embrace. A total of almost 90,000 spectators turned up for the first Sunday main-draw start twelve months ago.

Let GOAL bring you all the tournament schedule information you require before the Australian Open 2025 and how you can watch and stream all the action from Melbourne.

What is the Australian Open 2025 schedule?

The general Australian Open 2025 schedule is as follows:

Men’s & women’s singles qualifying: January 6-9

January 6-9 Men’s & women’s singles: January 12-26

January 12-26 Men’s & women’s doubles: January 14-26

January 14-26 Mixed doubles: January 16-25

January 16-25 Wheelchair events: January 21-25

January 21-25 Junior events: January 18-27

The detailed day-to-day Australian Open 2025 schedule is as follows:

Date (Session) Play starts (show courts) Play starts (outer courts) Featured matches (singles) TV Channel Streaming Mon Jan 6 (Day) 11 am AEDT (7 pm ET / 12 am GMT) 10 am AEDT (6 pm ET / 11 pm GMT) Qualifying TBC 9Now & Stan (ESPN+ / Discovery+) Tue Jan 7 (Day) 11 am AEDT (7 pm ET / 12 am GMT) 10 am AEDT (6 pm ET / 11 pm GMT) Qualifying TBC 9Now & Stan (ESPN+ / Discovery+) Wed Jan 8 (Day) 11 am AEDT (7 pm ET / 12 am GMT) 10 am AEDT (6 pm ET / 11 pm GMT) Qualifying TBC 9Now & Stan (ESPN+ / Discovery+) Thu Jan 9 (Day) 11 am AEDT (7 pm ET / 12 am GMT) 10 am AEDT (6 pm ET / 11 pm GMT) Qualifying TBC 9Now & Stan (ESPN+ / Discovery+) Sun Jan 12 (Day) 12 pm AEDT (8 pm ET / 1 am GMT) 11 am AEDT (7 pm ET / 12 am GMT) First round Nine Network (ESPN / Eurosport) 9Now & Stan (ESPN+ / Discovery+) Sun Jan 12 (Night) 7 pm AEDT (3 am ET / 8 am GMT) Continued from day session First round Nine Network (ESPN / Eurosport) 9Now & Stan (ESPN+ / Discovery+) Mon Jan 13 (Day) 12 pm AEDT (8 pm ET / 1 am GMT) 11 am AEDT (7 pm ET / 12 am GMT) First round Nine Network (ESPN / Eurosport) 9Now & Stan (ESPN+ / Discovery+) Mon Jan 13 (Night) 7 pm AEDT (3 am ET / 8 am GMT) Continued from day session First round Nine Network (ESPN / Eurosport) 9Now & Stan (ESPN+ / Discovery+) Tue Jan 14 (Day) 12 pm AEDT (8 pm ET / 1 am GMT) 11 am AEDT (7 pm ET / 12 am GMT) First round Nine Network (ESPN / Eurosport) 9Now & Stan (ESPN+ / Discovery+) Tue Jan 14 (Night) 7 pm AEDT (3 am ET / 8 am GMT) Continued from day session First round Nine Network (ESPN / Eurosport) 9Now & Stan (ESPN+ / Discovery+) Wed Jan 15 (Day) 12 pm AEDT (8 pm ET / 1 am GMT) 11 am AEDT (7 pm ET / 12 am GMT) Second round Nine Network (ESPN / Eurosport) 9Now & Stan (ESPN+ / Discovery+) Wed Jan 15 (Night) 7 pm AEDT (3 am ET / 8 am GMT) Continued from day session Second round Nine Network (ESPN / Eurosport) 9Now & Stan (ESPN+ / Discovery+) Thu Jan 16 (Day) 12 pm AEDT (8 pm ET / 1 am GMT) 11 am AEDT (7 pm ET / 12 am GMT) Second round Nine Network (ESPN / Eurosport) 9Now & Stan (ESPN+ / Discovery+) Thu Jan 16 (Night) 7 pm AEDT (3 am ET / 8 am GMT) Continued from day session Second round Nine Network (ESPN / Eurosport) 9Now & Stan (ESPN+ / Discovery+) Fri Jan 17 (Day) 12 pm AEDT (8 pm ET / 1 am GMT) 11 am AEDT (7 pm ET / 12 am GMT) Third round Nine Network (ESPN / Eurosport) 9Now & Stan (ESPN+ / Discovery+) Fri Jan 17 (Night) 7 pm AEDT (3 am ET / 8 am GMT) Continued from day session Third round Nine Network (ESPN / Eurosport) 9Now & Stan (ESPN+ / Discovery+) Sat Jan 18 (Day) 12 pm AEDT (8 pm ET / 1 am GMT) 11 am AEDT (7 pm ET / 12 am GMT) Third round Nine Network (ESPN / Eurosport) 9Now & Stan (ESPN+ / Discovery+) Sat Jan 18 (Night) 7 pm AEDT (3 am ET / 8 am GMT) Continued from day session Third round Nine Network (ESPN / Eurosport) 9Now & Stan (ESPN+ / Discovery+) Sun Jan 19 (Day) 12 pm AEDT (8 pm ET / 1 am GMT) 11 am AEDT (7 pm ET / 12 am GMT) Fourth round Nine Network (ESPN / Eurosport) 9Now & Stan (ESPN+ / Discovery+) Sun Jan 19 (Night) 7 pm AEDT (3 am ET / 8 am GMT) Continued from day session Fourth round Nine Network (ESPN / Eurosport) 9Now & Stan (ESPN+ / Discovery+) Mon Jan 20 (Day) 12 pm AEDT (8 pm ET / 1 am GMT) 11 am AEDT (7 pm ET / 12 am GMT) Fourth round Nine Network (ESPN / Eurosport) 9Now & Stan (ESPN+ / Discovery+) Mon Jan 20 (Night) 7 pm AEDT (3 am ET / 8 am GMT) Continued from day session Fourth round Nine Network (ESPN / Eurosport) 9Now & Stan (ESPN+ / Discovery+) Tue Jan 21 (Day) 12 pm AEDT (8 pm ET / 1 am GMT) 11 am AEDT (7 pm ET / 12 am GMT) Quarterfinals Nine Network (ESPN / Eurosport) 9Now & Stan (ESPN+ / Discovery+) Tue Jan 21 (Night) 7 pm AEDT (3 am ET / 8 am GMT) Continued from day session Quarterfinals Nine Network (ESPN / Eurosport) 9Now & Stan (ESPN+ / Discovery+) Wed Jan 22 (Day) 12 pm AEDT (8 pm ET / 1 am GMT) 11 am AEDT (7 pm ET / 12 am GMT) Quarterfinals Nine Network (ESPN / Eurosport) 9Now & Stan (ESPN+ / Discovery+) Wed Jan 22 (Night) 7 pm AEDT (3 am ET / 8 am GMT) Continued from day session Quarterfinals Nine Network (ESPN / Eurosport) 9Now & Stan (ESPN+ / Discovery+) Thu Jan 23 (Twilight) 7 pm AEDT (3 am ET / 8 am GMT) 11 am AEDT (7 pm ET / 12 am GMT) Women's semifinals Nine Network (ESPN / Eurosport) 9Now & Stan (ESPN+ / Discovery+) Fri Jan 24 (Day) 12 pm AEDT (8 pm ET / 1 am GMT) 12 pm AEDT (8 pm ET / 1 am GMT) First men’s semifinal Nine Network (ESPN / Eurosport) 9Now & Stan (ESPN+ / Discovery+) Fri Jan 24 (Night) 7.30 pm AEDT (3.30 am ET / 8.30 am GMT) Continued from day session Second men’s semifinal Nine Network (ESPN / Eurosport) 9Now & Stan (ESPN+ / Discovery+) Sat Jan 25 (Twilight) 12 pm AEDT (8 pm ET / 1 am GMT) Women's final Nine Network (ESPN / Eurosport) 9Now & Stan (ESPN+ / Discovery+) Sun Jan 26 (Twilight) 7 pm AEDT (3 am ET / 8 am GMT) Men's final Nine Network (ESPN / Eurosport) 9Now & Stan (ESPN+ / Discovery+)

How to watch the Australian Open 2025 in the US

Even if you can’t make it to Melbourne Park in person, you can still feel like a part of the electric atmosphere from the comfort of your own home! Tennis fans in the United States can watch all the Australian Open action across ESPN’s live TV channels (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes) and ESPN+. Every match is streamed live on ESPN+, and a subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content, including live events, fantasy sports tools, and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, or computer and ESPN.com. An ESPN+ subscription costs $10.99 monthly (or $109.99 annually).

How to watch the Australian Open 2025 in the UK

Catch all the Australian Open action exclusively online via discovery+ (where you can choose which match to select) and across Eurosport on your TV in the UK. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT and Virgin Media platforms. Discovery+ Standard costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year and includes all live sports on Eurosport, including the Australian Open. Alternatively, the discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £29.99 and offers all live sports across Eurosport and TNT Sports platforms, including Premier League and European football and much more.

How to watch the Australian Open 2025 in Australia

The Nine Network is Australia's official free-to-air broadcaster of tennis, including the Australian Open and all the other Grand Slams. All the major matches during the Melbourne fortnight will feature on the free-to-air channel. However, you can watch every single Australian Open match on Channel 9's on-demand streaming service 9Now, as well as on Stan Sport. 9Now is available for free; you just have to create an account, whereas Stan Sport will require a paid subscription. Stan offers various packages. Basic is $12 per month, Standard is $17 p/m, and the Premium is $21 p/m. The Stan Sport add-on is $15 p/m + your base subscription fee.

Watch the Australian Open 2025 from anywhere with a VPN

If Australian Open coverage isn't available in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN as a solid VPN option if you're stuck on which one to buy. But if you want to explore other options, check out our detailed VPN guide.