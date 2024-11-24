Real Madrid player ratings vs Leganes: Arda Guler has got to start much more! Turkish wonderkid shines as Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham grab goals in ideal Liverpool warm-up

Carlo Ancelotti's teenage star turned in a standout performance in a win that wasn't as convincing as the scoreline suggested

Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde got on the scoresheet, but Arda Guler was the real master craftsman as Real Madrid beat Leganes, 3-0. The Turkish teenager delivered a midfield masterclass to pace an otherwise lacking Blancos side who looked mightily short of their immense potential.

Madrid created a handful of half chances early on. Mbappe had the ball in the net - but was flagged offside. Guler, handed a rare start, caused problems, too, and saw a shot well denied after weaving through the Leganes defence. It was an otherwise middling opening for Los Blancos, who looked lost going forward at times - and lazy in their attempts to win the ball back.

A moment of quality changed things. Vinicius latched onto a loose ball after a Bellingham tackle, and squared for Mbappe - who couldn't miss from close range. Federico Valverde added a second after the break, smashing home a free-kick at the near post. Bellingham delivered the killer third, heading into an empty net after Brahim Diaz's deflected strike fell kindly off the bar.

The scoreline might have looked good, but Madrid were poor for long stretches here - and against a better and more expansive side might have been punished. That will certainly be put to the test on Wednesday, when they travel to Anfield in the Champions League. The result Sunday evening was fine. The performance suggests that Los Blancos still have a lot of problems to fix.

