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Berkhamsted Overview
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Standings
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Northern Premier League
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|10
|Wimborne Town
|11
|5
|3
|3
|20
|9
|11
|18
|11
|Gosport Borough
|13
|5
|3
|5
|19
|17
|2
|18
|12
|Berkhamsted
|12
|5
|1
|6
|15
|17
|-2
|16
|13
|Bracknell Town
|13
|4
|2
|7
|13
|27
|-14
|14
|14
|Yate Town
|12
|3
|4
|5
|16
|25
|-9
|13
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