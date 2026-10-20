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Berkhamsted

Berkhamsted Overview

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October 2026
Northern Premier League
Chichester City FC badge
Chichester City FC
CHI
3
Berkhamsted badge
Berkhamsted
BER
1
FT
FA Trophy
Berkhamsted badge
Berkhamsted
BER
Cray Wanderers badge
Cray Wanderers
CRW
Northern Premier League
Berkhamsted badge
Berkhamsted
BER
Sholing badge
Sholing
SHO
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Standings

Northern Premier League crestNorthern Premier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
10Wimborne Town crestWimborne Town115332091118
W
L
W
W
W
11Gosport Borough crestGosport Borough135351917218
L
W
W
L
D
12Berkhamsted crestBerkhamsted125161517-216
L
W
L
L
W
13Bracknell Town crestBracknell Town134271327-1414
L
W
L
L
D
14Yate Town crestYate Town123451625-913
D
L
L
D
L
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Scommesse in primo piano

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