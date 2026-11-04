Kaizer Chiefs complete signing of Bafana Bafana winger to bolster attacking options

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The Glamour Boys have officially confirmed the acquisition of Bafana Bafana international Elias Mokwana as they look to sharpen their frontline. The 27-year-old winger returns to South African football following a successful two-year stint playing in North Africa and the Middle East.

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Amakhosi welcome Bafana star back to the PSL

Kaizer Chiefs have made a significant statement in the transfer market by securing the services of Elias Mokwana. The talented winger, who originally made his name in the Betway Premiership with Sekhukhune United, has officially joined the Naturena-based giants to add much-needed firepower to their squad. His arrival signals the club's intent to compete at the highest level by bringing back established South African talent from abroad to lead the charge for silverware.

The KwaMhlanga-born attacker spent the last two seasons honing his craft in some of the most demanding environments on the continent and beyond. After leaving Sekhukhune in 2024, Mokwana moved to Tunisian heavyweights Espérance Sportive de Tunis, where he immediately became a key figure in their dominant campaign. His return to South African shores is seen as a major coup for the Amakhosi management as they continue their ongoing squad rebuilding process under intense domestic pressure.

Mokwana is widely regarded as a dynamic winger who possesses the pace and directness required to unlock stubborn modern defences. The club believes his international pedigree and creative flair will offer a new dimension to their attacking play, providing the tactical flexibility needed for a long season.

A decorated spell in North Africa and Saudi Arabia

Mokwana arrives at Naturena with a résumé that features significant success in continental competitions. During the 2024/25 season with Espérance, he played a vital role in helping the Tunisian powerhouse secure a prestigious domestic League and Cup double. The South African international contributed three goals and two assists in 25 appearances across all competitions during that campaign, proving he could handle the pressure of playing for one of Africa's most successful and demanding clubs.

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Further adding to his list of achievements, Mokwana lifted the Tunisian Super Cup in 2024, notably finding the back of the net in the final against Stade Tunisien. His consistent performances for Espérance also earned him the opportunity to showcase his skills on the global stage at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

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Following his success in Tunisia, the winger spent the 2025/26 season on loan in the Saudi Pro League with Al Hazem. During his time in the Middle East, he featured in 24 league matches, competing against some of the biggest names in world football.

International pedigree and Sekhukhune roots

Before his adventures abroad, Mokwana had already established himself as one of the most exciting wide players in South African football. During two productive seasons at Sekhukhune United, he racked up 65 appearances, netting six goals and providing seven assists.

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His performances at the club level did not go unnoticed by the Bafana Bafana technical team, leading to his senior international debut against Andorra in March 2024.

By signing Mokwana, Chiefs are not just buying potential but a proven winner who understands the unique demands of the South African game. His blend of local knowledge and international experience makes him an ideal fit for the Glamour Boys as they seek to restore their former glory. The Amakhosi faithful will be eager to see their new number 11 in action, hoping his creativity and goal-scoring touch can provide the spark needed to end the club's recent trophy drought.