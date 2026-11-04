Kaizer Chiefs told one signing won't be enough following reported Elias Mokwana deal - ‘They need maybe four more…’

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The Soweto giants have reportedly secured a major boost in the transfer market with the acquisition of the 27-year-old winger. However, former Amakhosi defender Tsepo Masilela believes the club requires much more than a single high-profile arrival to bridge the gap to their rivals.

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'He’s got the experience'

Kaizer Chiefs appear to have made a significant statement of intent with the reported signing of Bafana Bafana international Elias Mokwana.

While the arrival of the former Sekhukhune United star has been met with excitement, club legend Tsepo Masilela has offered a sober assessment of the task facing the Soweto giants. Speaking on the current state of the squad, the former left-back acknowledged Mokwana's pedigree but insisted that the recruitment drive cannot stop there if the club wishes to return to its former glory. The veteran defender highlighted a significant disparity between Amakhosi and the teams currently leading the way in the Premier Soccer League.

“He’s got the experience, travelled, played for Bafana and we know before he left Sekhukhune what type of player he was,” Masilela stated on SoccerBeat. “Good signing, he is but the worry about Kaizer Chiefs is that after the derby at the weekend. After I watched the game and started to analyse, I think they need maybe four more of Elias’ in the wings.”

Concerns over squad depth and quality

The primary concern for Masilela is not a lack of bodies in the building, but rather the level of elite quality available to the coaching staff.

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“To me, they are not really stacked with quality,” Masilela continued. “They have got depth, a lot of players in terms of numbers but my worry was when you look at [Orlando] Pirates and [Mamelodi] Sundowns and you look at the past game. Pirates could have gone with [Mohau] Nkota and [Oswin] Appollis; those guys are still outside on the bench.”

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This comparison highlights the luxury available to the Buccaneers, who can afford to leave high-calibre attackers on the sidelines while still maintaining a dominant presence on the pitch. For Masilela, this serves as a benchmark for where Chiefs need to be.

The uphill battle for Amakhosi

The timing of Mokwana’s arrival is critical, as Amakhosi find themselves in a precarious position in the league standings.

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Mokwana is expected to provide the directness and crossing ability that has been missing from the Glamour Boys attack in recent months. However, the task of overhauling such a significant points deficit will require more than just one individual performance.

Fans will be watching closely to see if the club heeds Masilela's advice regarding further reinforcements. Without additional quality in key areas, there is a lingering fear that the gap to the top will only widen. For now, the focus remains on Mokwana’s integration and whether his presence alone can spark a resurgence for a side that has struggled for consistency throughout the current domestic campaign.