PSL chairman Dr Irvin Khoza backs VAR introduction as league pushes for implementation - ‘We want it at all costs’

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Premier Soccer League chairman has officially thrown his weight behind the introduction of Video Assistant Referee technology in South African football. The league chief insists that the organisation is prepared to embrace the system following a series of high-profile refereeing controversies.

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Pressure is mounting on South African football authorities to modernise officiating after another weekend dominated by refereeing disputes.

Speaking during a visit by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the league's offices, Dr Irvin Khoza addressed the growing frustration, as reported by KickOff. The chairman clarified the current status of the project and where the responsibility for its rollout truly lies. “VAR is not our competence; it is the competence of SAFA. We started the VAR talk in 2009 as PSL, but it was taken over by SAFA,” Khoza explained. He noted that the South African Football Association currently manages the committee tasked with the technical implementation of the video system.

'We are supporting it'

The PSL chief is now waiting for a final assessment before the league can move forward with the hardware and training required. “They have got a committee that is dealing with it right now. We are waiting for a report back to make sure it works,” the chairman added regarding the current timeline.

Khoza emphasised that the league is fully committed to the transition, despite the potential loss of the traditional debates that surround human officiating. “We are supporting it. We want it at all costs on all sides. It must work, but it takes away the human factor of people talking and discussing,” he admitted.

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Despite these minor reservations about the changing nature of football culture, the veteran administrator concluded with a definitive stance on the league's readiness. “But it must come. We are ready for it as PSL,” he declared, signaling that the ball is now firmly in SAFA's court to deliver the technology.