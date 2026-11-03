Orlando Pirates skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi gives candid assessment of Bucs' CAF Champions League group - 'I think it’s a level higher'

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Bucs captain has warned his teammates that the CAF Champions League represents a significant step up in quality compared to domestic competition. The Sea Robbers have been placed in a demanding group as they look to re-establish themselves as a major force on the continent.

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Sibisi braces for continental intensity

Orlando Pirates are preparing for a return to the elite level of African football, and captain Nkosinathi Sibisi is under no illusions regarding the difficulty of the task ahead.

The Soweto giants earned their place in the group stages with a pair of dominant qualifying performances, sweeping aside La Cure Waves SC with a 3-1 aggregate victory before thrashing African Stars FC 5-0. However, Sibisi believes these preliminary rounds were merely a warm-up for the tactical and physical demands that await them in the coming months. The defender is eager to see how the current squad handles the pressure of facing the continent's most established heavyweights.

“I think the Champions League is a different ball game. I think it’s a level higher and I think it’s going to be a good test to see where we are as a team,” Sibisi explained as per FARPost. The Bafana Bafana international has become a cornerstone of the Pirates backline since arriving in 2022, and his leadership will be vital if Abdeslam Ouaddou's side are to navigate a group filled with experienced campaigners and hostile away environments.

Rectifying past continental failures

Pirates’ recent history in CAF competitions has been marked by frustration, but Sibisi feels the squad has matured significantly. The captain noted that the technical team and the players have spent considerable time analysing previous exits to ensure they do not repeat the same mistakes. For a club of Pirates' stature, the goal is not merely to participate but to challenge for the trophy they last lifted back in 1995.

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“So in the past two seasons we fell short; we’ve been able to try to rectify where we thought we fell short, so for us it’s just looking forward to playing the competition and for our boys to get the much-needed experience,” Sibisi added. The emphasis on growth is clear, especially as they look to replicate the recent success of Mamelodi Sundowns, who secured the continental crown last season to further highlight the ambitions of South African clubs.

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The journey begins with one of the most difficult fixtures on the calendar, as the Buccaneers travel to Dar es Salaam on November 28.

Building momentum from domestic success

While the focus has shifted to Africa, Pirates are currently riding a wave of confidence following a massive result in the Betway Premiership. Sibisi led his side to a crucial 2-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby, a result that keeps them firmly in the hunt for domestic glory.

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Sibisi’s personal record since joining the club is exemplary, having amassed 142 appearances and lifting four MTN8 titles alongside a league championship.

As the November 28 opener against Simba SC approaches, the Buccaneers will be hoping to maintain their domestic form to ensure they arrive in Tanzania with maximum momentum.