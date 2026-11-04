Orlando Pirates delaying Nkosinathi Sibisi contract renewal so he keeps 'pushing until the very end'

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Orlando Pirates are reportedly adopting a patient approach regarding the future of club captain Nkosinathi Sibisi, whose current deal is set to expire at the end of the season. Despite the defender's vital role in the squad, the Buccaneers are yet to open formal negotiations over an extension.

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The strategy behind the contract delay

Orlando Pirates are known for their calculated approach to squad management, and the current situation regarding Nkosinathi Sibisi appears to be no exception.

Former Pirates goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane has shed light on why this method can be beneficial for both the club and the player. By withholding a new long-term commitment until the latter stages of a contract, the club maintains a high level of accountability and performance.

Speaking on the club's current philosophy, Mabokgwane highlighted the balance the leadership has achieved in the Soweto giants' dressing room. "Firstly, I must commend the Orlando Pirates leadership because they have transformed the squad. You can see there are a lot of young players in the squad and that has not disturbed the flow in any way. You can see that there is a handful of senior players, so that's something that's difficult to do for any young, to blend in the young blood with the seniors. They've done a tremendous job," he told Soccer Laduma.

Maintaining hunger in a competitive squad

The logic behind waiting to secure Sibisi’s future lies in the high-pressure environment of South African football's biggest stages. At a club where squad depth is significant, every player must fight for their place in the starting XI. Mabokgwane suggests that the "carrot and stick" approach is a proven method at Pirates, pointing to how other senior figures have responded to similar situations in the past. The goal is to avoid complacency and ensure that the hunger for success remains sharp until the final whistle of the season.

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"With regards to Sibisi, the team does not really like to do things early, from my experience, which is also good because it keeps playing pushing until the very end. Sibisi is one of the senior players, but it's good what they do at the club. Sometimes to offer you a contract or an extension too early takes away that hunger and desire to keep on pushing. At a club like Pirates, competition is high, so you always have to be on top of your game," Mabokgwane explained.

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The former keeper also drew parallels with Deon Hotto, who faced a similar wait before eventually signing his own extension. Mabokgwane noted the success of that particular case, stating: "I believe he will probably get an extension. If you look at a player like Hotto, last season it went up until the very end of his contract and then he got an extension. That kept him pushing throughout and you can see that he is still pushing and performing." This precedent suggests that Sibisi’s wait is not necessarily a sign of the club wanting to move on, but rather a performance-enhancing strategy.

Sibisi's long-term future at Mayfair

Since arriving from Golden Arrows in 2022, Sibisi has established himself as a pillar of the Buccaneers' defence. His importance was further solidified when he was handed the captaincy for the 2024/25 season following the retirement of Innocent Maela. Despite the lack of an immediate contract offer, the club is said to highly value his leadership qualities and his status within the national team setup. Fans are eager to see their captain secured, but the board appears content to let his current performance dictate the timing of the next deal.

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Legally, the 29-year-old defender will be free to sign a pre-contract with other interested parties once the January transfer window opens. However, it is widely expected that Sibisi will give Pirates first preference should they come to the table with a suitable offer. His commitment to the club has rarely been questioned since his arrival, and he remains a central figure in the club's pursuit of silverware both domestically and on the continent. The technical staff continues to rely on his presence to stabilize a backline that features several emerging young talents.

As the season progresses, the pressure will mount on the Pirates hierarchy to finalise terms before other suitors can lure the captain away. For now, the focus remains entirely on the pitch, with the club hoping that the uncertainty will continue to drive Sibisi toward his best form.