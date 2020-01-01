How to watch Barcelona, Real Madrid & La Liga matches on UK TV and online

After a series of hiccups, games from the Spanish Primera Division will be widely available to watch live across the United Kingdom

and are two of the best-supported teams in the world, with the reach of both footballing institutions extending far across the globe.

Football fans in the United Kingdom may have the Premier League on their doorstep, but many have an appetite for Spanish football too and love to watch games involving the likes of Lionel Messi each week.

As looks to further strengthen its place in the UK broadcast market, Goal brings you everything you need to know about how to watch games live in the UK.

How to watch La Liga on UK TV & stream live online

La Liga TV (in tandem with Premier Sports) is a standalone channel dedicated to broadcasting La Liga matches in the UK. It is also available as an online streaming service.

In order to get La Liga TV on your television set, a Sky box is necessary (a Sky Sports subscription is not necessary).

If you do not have a Sky box, or don't wish to get one, La Liga TV is accessible online through the Premier Sports Player service.

As well as Premier Sports 1 and 2, FreeSports will broadcast a selection of La Liga matches.

La Liga TV is described as a 24/7 service dedicated to La Liga football and it will include analysis shows to complement live coverage.

Among the pundits and personalities involved in their coverage are: former defender Lauren, ex-Barcelona and star Gaizka Mendieta and Gus Poyet, who plied his trade at Real Zaragoza.

Which La Liga games are being shown live in the UK?

La Liga TV will show all games from the division, with kick-off times staggered across a given day.

It should be noted that games taking place on Saturdays at 3pm GMT will not be broadcast live in the UK due to the nationwide '3pm Blackout' which is observed.

You can find out which La Liga games are being broadcast live in the UK each week on Goal's TV guide.

What is the subscription price of La Liga TV?

Bundle Monthly subscription Annual subscription La Liga TV £5.99 £49 Premier Sports (Sky) £11.99 £120 Premier Sports (Premier Player) £11.99 £99

A subscription to La Liga TV costs £5.99 a month or £49 a year. However, it is available free for two weeks after launch date until January 28.

La Liga TV can also be accessed through the Premier Sports pack on Sky, which costs £11.99 a month or £120 a year.

The Premier Sports package on the Premier Player (which is online only) also grants access to La Liga TV and that can be bought at a price of £11.99 a month or £99 a year.

Click here to find out more about getting La Liga TV.

What channel is La Liga TV on?

La Liga TV can be accessed on channel 435 on Sky.

Premier Sports 1 is channel 412 on Sky, Premier Sports 2 is channel 429 and FreeSports is channel 422.