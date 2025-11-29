How to watch Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Golden State Warriors are set to host the New Orleans Pelicans to begin the pivotal NBA game on November 29, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT.

The Pelicans score 111.5 points per game, while the Warriors score 115.1. Golden State averages 42.9 boards per game, while New Orleans is close behind with 42.4.

The Pelicans average 23.7 assists per game, while the Warriors average 27.4. New Orleans has 9.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game, while Golden State leads with 10.1 steals and 4.5 blocks.

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans: Date and tip-off time

The Golden State Warriors will face the New Orleans Pelicans in an exciting NBA game on November 29, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Date November 29, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Golden State Warriors team news

Jimmy Butler III is shooting an effective 53.1% from the field while averaging 20.0 points, 4.9 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Draymond Green is averaging 3.2 turnovers and 5.9 assists per game across 29.0 minutes of action.

Moses Moody is scoring 12.2 points per game on 40.8% shooting, grabbing 3.4 rebounds, and dishing out 1.5 assists.

Golden State Warriors injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, De'Anthony Melton Knee injury Out C, Al Horford Sciatic nerve injury Out

New Orleans Pelicans team news

Zion Williamson is shooting 51.2% from the field, making 70.3% of his free throws, and averaging 21.8 points per game.

Derik Queen averages 6.3 rebounds per game, comprising 4.3 defensive and 1.9 offensive rebounds.

Trey Murphy III is shooting 46.0% from the field and averaging 19.7 points, 3.2 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per game.

New Orleans Pelicans injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Herbert Jones Back injury Out PG, Dejounte Murray Leg injury Out

Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans head-to-head record

The Golden State Warriors have won all five of their previous head-to-head games against the New Orleans Pelicans due to strong performances. Golden State has constantly dominated the scoreboard, as seen by two identical 124-106 victories on November 17, 2025, and October 30, 2024, as well as strong wins like 111-95 on March 29, 2025.

The Warriors demonstrated their ability to win close games even in the tightest match, a 112-108 victory on November 23, 2024. Offensively, the Pelicans have had trouble keeping up, frequently falling behind early and failing to react to Golden State's scoring surges. The Warriors have a definite advantage and momentum going into this game, if recent history is any guide, and the Pelicans will need to make major progress on both ends to end this run.

Date Results Nov 17, 2025 Warriors 124-106 Pelicans Mar 29, 2025 Warriors 111-95 Pelicans Nov 23, 2024 Warriors 112-108 Pelicans Oct 31, 2024 Warriors 104-89 Pelicans Oct 30, 2024 Warriors 124-106 Pelicans

