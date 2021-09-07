Sancho won't change his game at Man Utd and is excited by 'crazy' link up with Rashford

The England international believes the qualities he showcased in Germany at Borussia Dortmund can be transferred to a Premier League stage

Jadon Sancho has vowed not to change his game at Manchester United, with the England international confident that his skill set can be put to good use in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old winger saw his stock soar while on the books of Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, to the point that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was prepared to invest £73 million ($101m) in his ability.

Sancho is being eased into the fold at Old Trafford, with only one start taken in so far, but he is adamant that qualities which delivered a flurry of goals and assists in Germany can be transferred onto another prominent stage in English football.

Speaking to UMM, Sancho said of linking up with United at the end of a long-running transfer saga: "I haven't stopped smiling. I'm just happy to be here and be part of the Red Devils and the team.

"Especially when I made my debut, the lads have been very good with me and made it easier.

"I'm going to keep playing my game. I'm not going to change what I've been doing over in Germany. I've just got to bring it here and hopefully I can show the fans what I can deliver."

Sancho has been added to an attacking talent pool at Old Trafford that is now overflowing with proven international performers.

Cristiano Ronaldo has become another addition to that group, with the likes of Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes already on board.

Sancho is eager to click with those around him as quickly as possible, with a couple of fellow England stars exciting him the most when it comes to "crazy" potential in Manchester.

"That's going to be a crazy link up when Marcus [Rashford] gets back," Sancho added of a man that is currently working his way back from shoulder surgery.

"Obviously I've seen a bit of Mason [Greenwood] recently in training - he's crazy.

"We're still getting to know each other, obviously movements and things like that, getting our understanding, but it's going to be crazy all three of us on the pitch."

United, with seven points taken from their opening three games this season, will be back in Premier League action on Saturday when playing host to Newcastle.

