'Smiles all around' - Ryan Reynolds reveals joy after Wrexham romp to 3-0 victory over Grimsby Town as Paul Mullin returns to starting XI

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds expressed his joy after his club outclassed Grimsby Town in a League Two clash on Saturday.

Reynolds celebrated Wrexham's win

Wrexham beat Grimsby Town 3-0

Paul Mullin returned to starting lineup

WHAT HAPPENED? The Hollywood star was in attendance at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday as his team decimated Grimsby Town 3-0 courtesy of goals from Ollie Palmer, William Boyle and Elliot Lee.

The co-owner was understandably happy after his team's thumping win as he took to social media to share some moments from the match with a caption, "What a day what a win. Up the town. Smiles all around."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The game also marked the return of star forward Paul Mullin into the starting lineup for the first time this season. Mullin recently returned to action after suffering a punctured lung during the club's pre-season in the US.

WHAT NEXT? The Red Dragons will be next seen in action on September 23 against Stockport.