'Home sweet home' - Ryan Reynolds returns to Wrexham as Paul Mullin makes first start of season in League Two clash with Grimsby

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds was in attendance at the Racecourse Ground to watch his club play Grimsby Town in League Two.

Ryan Reynolds back at Wrexham

Visited Racecourse Ground for the first time since promotion

Wrexham score twice in first half

WHAT HAPPENED? The Hollywood star and Wrexham co-owner visited the Racecourse Ground for the first time since the club secured promoted to League Two. Reynolds watched his club live in action on Saturday as they faced Grimsby Town.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reynolds' return to Wrexham was marked by Ollie Palmer and William Boyle's strikes as the Red Dragons took a two-goal lead at half-time. The game also saw star striker Paul Mullin make his first start of the season after recovering from a punctured lung suffered against Manchester United in pre-season.

WHAT NEXT? Phil Parkinson's side will be next seen in action on September 23 in a League Two clash against Stockport.