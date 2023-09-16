'Back having fun' - Paul Mullin celebrates making first start of season for Wrexham in time for Ryan Reynolds visit

- Mullin happy to start for the first time this season
WHAT HAPPENED? Ollie Palmer, William Boyle and Elliot Lee were on target as Wrexham registered a 3-0 win over Grimsby Town. The game also marked the return of the club's star striker Paul Mullin into the starting XI who recently returned after suffering a punctured lung during the club's pre-season in the US.
Mullin thoroughly enjoyed his time at the Racecourse Ground as his team picked up a convincing victory.
WHAT THEY SAID: After the match, Mullin wrote on social media, "Well that felt good! Back having fun at The Racecourse!"
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The game also saw the return of club co-owner and Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds who was in attendance for the first time in the 2023/24 season.
WHAT NEXT? Phil Parkinson's side will be in action on September 23 against Stockport.