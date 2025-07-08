'PlayStation' footballer Lamine Yamal backed to chase down Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or record & become 'even better' than Barcelona legend after inheriting iconic No.10 shirt

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal has been branded a “PlayStation” footballer and backed to break Lionel Messi’s record of eight Ballon d’Or triumphs.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Teen sensation Yamal has stepped out of the same La Masia academy system that helped to launch Argentine GOAT Messi to superstardom. The youngster has already broken a number of records while becoming a Liga and European Championship winner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

There is the promise of more to come from the Spain international, who will be signing a lucrative new contract with Barca when turning 18 on July 13 and inheriting the fabled No.10 jersey that Messi once wore with such distinction.

Article continues below

Getty/GOAL

DID YOU KNOW?

Yamal is already considered to be one of the best players on the planet, with it seemingly a matter of time before he - like Messi - takes the step from Golden Boy to Golden Ball winner. He is being tipped to make more history in the process.

WHAT PETIT SAID

Former Barcelona midfielder Emmanuel Petit has told EscapistMagazine: “With Ansu Fati going on loan to Monaco they are a team to watch, but I assume that Lamine Yamal wants to be like Lionel Messi which is partly why he wants the 10 shirt. He plays on the right wing and there are some similarities, 10 is a special number for Barcelona and he will also be keen to fight for the Ballon d’Or.

“I think the Ballon d’Or is his main reason for wanting the number 10, he is 17 and he is already thinking about it, he is a tremendous footballer. I can’t name a player that has been as impressive as him at his age, every time he touches the ball something happens. You’d think he was 28 and in his prime.

“He dribbles past players like it’s the PlayStation and he makes defenders look like cones, he has such a high ceiling, he could become even better than Messi. Messi won eight Ballons d’Or, Yamal will have motivation to go even further, he’s a joy to watch.”

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR YAMAL?

Yamal could come into contention for the 2025 Ballon d’Or, given the domestic treble that he helped to secure with Barca last season, but ex-Blaugrana star and current Paris Saint-Germain talisman Ousmane Dembele remains the favourite to land that prestigious prize.