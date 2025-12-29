How to watch today's Zambia vs Morocco Africa Cup of Nations game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find Zambia vs Morocco live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.
|Country / Region
|Broadcaster
|🇺🇸 USA
|Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|🇬🇧 UK
|Channel 4, E4
|🇨🇦 Canada
|beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports Connect
|🇦🇺 Australia
|beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports Connect
|🌍 South / Sub-Saharan Africa
|MáXimo 360, SuperSport PSL, DStv App, SuperSport Grandstand, SABC Plus, SABC 2, SA FM
|🇦🇪 UAE
|beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
|🇮🇳 India
|Bet365
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Zambia Latest News
Should the coaching staff opt for continuity with only minimal adjustments, Francis Mwansa is tipped to continue between the posts.
At the back, there is also expected to be stability, with Mathews Banda, Benson Sakala, Dominic Chanda and Frankie Musonda all in line to keep their places in the starting XI.
Morocco Latest News
For Morocco, the main concern from the Comoros encounter was the early withdrawal of former Wolves centre-back Romain Saïss, casting some doubt over his availability for Friday’s fixture.
Achraf Hakimi is being closely monitored as the medical staff assesses his condition ahead of the match.