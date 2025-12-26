How to watch today's Morocco vs Mali AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find Morocco vs Mali live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Morocco vs Mali kick-off time

Africa Cup of Nations - Grp. A Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Morocco Latest News

Experienced centre-back Romain Saiss, formerly of Wolves, was withdrawn early with an injury in the match against Comoros, and Lille forward Hamza Igamane is also unavailable at present.

Mali Latest News

On the Mali side, a reshuffle looks possible, with Touré at risk of losing his starting spot after being taken off after the break last time out.

RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara is widely expected to come into the lineup and feature from the outset.

