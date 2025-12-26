This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Africa Cup of Nations
team-logoMorocco
Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium
team-logoMali
BYPASS GEO-RESTRICTED CONTENT WITH NORDVPN
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Morocco vs Mali AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Morocco and Mali, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Here is where to find Morocco vs Mali live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.  

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
🇬🇧 UKChannel 4, E4
🇨🇦 CanadabeIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports Connect
🇦🇺 Australia beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports Connect
🌍 South / Sub-Saharan AfricaMáXimo 360, SuperSport PSL, DStv App, SuperSport Grandstand, SABC Plus, SABC 2, SA FM
🇦🇪 UAEbeIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
🇮🇳 IndiaIndia

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bypass georestrictions with a Virtual Private NetworkGet NordVPN

Morocco vs Mali kick-off time

crest
Africa Cup of Nations - Grp. A
Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium

Team news & squads

Morocco vs Mali Probable lineups

MoroccoHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestMAL
1
Y. Bounou
6
R. Saiss
26
A. Salah-Eddine
5
N. Aguerd
3
N. Mazraoui
8
A. Ounahi
4
S. Amrabat
11
I. Saibari
10
B. Diaz
9
S. Rahimi
24
N. El Aynaoui
16
D. Diarra
15
M. Fofana
26
W. Coulibaly
5
A. Diaby
3
A. Dante
7
D. Nene
20
M. Sangare
23
A. Dieng
17
L. Sinayoko
19
K. Doumbia
9
E. Toure

4-2-3-1

MALAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • W. Regragui

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • T. Saintfiet

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Morocco Latest News

Experienced centre-back Romain Saiss, formerly of Wolves, was withdrawn early with an injury in the match against Comoros, and Lille forward Hamza Igamane is also unavailable at present.

Mali Latest News

On the Mali side, a reshuffle looks possible, with Touré at risk of losing his starting spot after being taken off after the break last time out.

RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara is widely expected to come into the lineup and feature from the outset.

Form

MAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

MAL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

MAR

Last 5 matches

MAL

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

10

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0