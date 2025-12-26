How to watch today's Morocco vs Mali AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find Morocco vs Mali live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.
|Country / Region
|Broadcaster
|🇺🇸 USA
|Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|🇬🇧 UK
|Channel 4, E4
|🇨🇦 Canada
|beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports Connect
|🇦🇺 Australia
|beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports Connect
|🌍 South / Sub-Saharan Africa
|MáXimo 360, SuperSport PSL, DStv App, SuperSport Grandstand, SABC Plus, SABC 2, SA FM
|🇦🇪 UAE
|beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
|🇮🇳 India
|India
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Morocco Latest News
Experienced centre-back Romain Saiss, formerly of Wolves, was withdrawn early with an injury in the match against Comoros, and Lille forward Hamza Igamane is also unavailable at present.
Mali Latest News
On the Mali side, a reshuffle looks possible, with Touré at risk of losing his starting spot after being taken off after the break last time out.
RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara is widely expected to come into the lineup and feature from the outset.