EA Sports and the Ratings Collective are rolling out the player ratings in their new game ahead of the October release date

Manchester City have only grown stronger in FIFA 22 as their title-winning journey last year and summer transfer activity have boosted the squad's video game abilities.

Not only are the very best players on the team, such as Kevin De Bruyne and Ederson, rated among the best in the world, but the quality of depth is also a sight to behold as there are a whopping 18 players of at least an 80 rating.

What are the specific strengths and weaknesses of this heavyweight group? Goal brings you all the details about how they measure up on EA Sports' new game.

Manchester City FIFA 22 player ratings

Player Position FIFA 22 rating Kevin De Bruyne CM 91 Ederson GK 89 Raheem Sterling LW 88 Ruben Dias CB 87 Riyad Mahrez RW 86 Bernardo Silva CAM 86 Aymeric Laporte CB 86 Rodri CDM 86 Joao Cancelo RB 86 Ilkay Gundogan CM 85 Kyle Walker RB 85 Phil Foden CAM 84 Jack Grealish LW 84 John Stones CB 83 Fernandinho CDM 83 Gabriel Jesus ST 83 Ferran Torres RW 82 Oleksandr Zinchenko LB 80 Nathan Ake CB 78 Zack Steffen GK 77 Scott Carson GK 67 Luke Bolton RRB 64

De Bruyne once again leads Manchester City with a 91 rating, with goalkeeper Ederson just behind him at 89.

Centre-back Ruben Dias has jumped from an 81 in last year's game to an 87 this time around, and attacking midfielder Phil Foden has made a similar leap as he has gone from a 79 to an 84 following an excellent second half of the season last term.

Newcomer Jack Grealish, whom fans will likely be eager to try out, has been given an 84 after his move from Aston Villa.

The lone weakness in the team is the lack of options at striker; you'll need to play someone out of position up top if you don't have 83-rated Gabriel Jesus in the line-up.