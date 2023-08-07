Chelsea tickets: ticket prices, package deals, membership & season ticket information

Watch the Blues live in action this season

A new Premier League season is on the horizon and if you’ve got the urge to catch a match and find a ticket, who better to catch than Chelsea? This article aims to arm you with everything you need to know on how to catch the Blues throughout the 2023/24 season.

To put it mildly, Chelsea's first season under the ownership of Todd Boehly didn't go according to plan. First came the exit of Thomas Tuchel. Then came the subsequent struggles of Graham Potter and, later, club legend Frank Lampard.

A new era beckons, however. And the talented Mauricio Pochettino now takes the reins tasked with harnessing a squad of mega-wattage talent.

But how can you get your hands on tickets to see them during their run-in, as they look to finish their difficult campaign on a high note? Allow GOAL to let you know just what options you have for seeing Chelsea play over the rest of the Premier League season.

Upcoming Chelsea tickets for sale and ticket prices

With the Premier League season almost just around the corner, there’s only a handful of days left to catch Chelsea play at Stamford Bridge. Below, you can find their upcoming home fixtures and how much they’ll roughly cost.

Date Fixture Price Sun Aug 13 Liverpool £25.00 - £240.00 Sat Aug 26 Luton Town £25.00 - £240.00 Sat Sep 2 Nottingham Forest £25.00 - £240.00 Sat Sep 23 Aston Villa £25.00 - £240.00 Sat Oct 21 Arsenal £25.00 - £240.00

Chelsea matches at Stamford Bridge

One of the most successful clubs of the Premier League, and a true heavyweight of the global game, Chelsea have built a formidable reputation for silverware over the past two decades.

Under former owner Roman Abramovich and manager Jose Mourinho, they catapulted to the top of the English pyramid with success in the early noughties, and then continued to push deeper into Europe over the intervening years.

A pair of Champions League crowns, in 2012 and 2021, helped further enshrine their reputation as a serious powerhouse, and despite a rocky first year under new ownership, there is more than enough talent to suggest a resurgence could be on the cards.

With big-name purchases like World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez, Ukraine international Mykhailo Mudryk and England stalwart Raheem Sterling counted among their ranks, there may yet be a bright future for the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea tickets & prices

With a variety of tickets to choose from at Stamford Bridge, here are the types you can get, from season tickets, to individual matchday tickets, to hospitality options.

Chelsea season tickets: prices & availability

A Chelsea season ticket is the only guaranteed way to ensure you can be there for every home game at Stamford Bridge during a Premier League season. It guarantees you a reserved seat and a spot in the stands for all the action.

However, those hoping to purchase a season ticket for the first time are unlikely to be successful due to demand. Prospective buyers must sign up to the club’s waiting list, where they will be notified when a spot is available.

Chelsea matchday tickets: prices and categories

There are a range of categories and prices available for Chelsea matchday tickets at Stamford Bridge, ranging from two-figure to three-figure prices for both adults and concessions. Below, you can find a breakdown of the varying prices available.

Please note that the Blues categorise their matches according to demand and status. As such, ticket prices can vary dependent on opponent. We have listed the prices for AA fixtures - the top-of-the-line games the club play.

Tier Stand Adult Over 65 Junior Y-Adult 1 Westview £240.00 £240.00 £240.00 £240.00 2 Westview Restricted £160.00 £160.00 £160.00 £160.00 3 West Lower £76.00 £76.00 £76.00 £76.00 4 East Upper £76.00 £27.50 £27.50 £76.00 5 Matthew Harding Upper £70.00 £70.00 £70.00 £70.00 6 Shed Upper £70.00 £70.00 £70.00 £70.00 7 Matthew Harding Lower £65.00 £65.00 £65.00 £65.00 8 Shed Lower £65.00 £65.00 £65.00 £65.00 9 East Lower Family Centre £53.00 £19.50 £19.50 £53.00 10 East Upper (Restricted) £48.00 £48.00 £48.00 £48.00 11 Shed Upper Away Visitors £30.00 £30.00 £25.00 £30.00 12 Shed Lower Away Visitors £30.00 £30.00 £25.00 £30.00 13 Matthew Harding Lower (Restricted) £25.00 £25.00 £25.00 £25.00

FAQ

Where can I stay around Stamford Bridge?

There are several hotels for visitors to stay around Stamford Bridge and across the wider London area.

The interactive map below shows what is available within the immediate vicinity of the ground, although the city's public transport system will present easy options for travel if further afield.

Where can I buy Chelsea hospitality tickets?

For a luxury match-day experience at Stamford Bridge, why not step up and enjoy one of the club's hospitality options?

With a range of packages to choose from, stretching from casual buffet course options with your seat through the privacy of a private viewing box, there’s something for every one among their selection.

Chelsea hospitality options for Stamford Bridge can be browsed as early as the general on-sale for tickets to club members, or even close to the confirmation of the season's fixture list.

Though it varies package-to-package, Chelsea hospitality options for Stamford Bridge can be browsed as early as the general on-sale for tickets to club members, or even close to the confirmation of the season’s fixture list.

You don’t have to make your plans months in advance too. Hospitality options for Chelsea can be booked at short notice if still available, allowing you to spring a last-minute surprise trip to Stamford Bridge for a luxury experience.

Remember, however, more popular fixtures are likely to sell out their options sooner rather than later. The easiest way to ensure your place is to keep an eye on the club’s hospitality website and know what your individual options are.

How much do Chelsea tickets cost?

There are multiple tiers to the pricing structure at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea matches, and it is important to know the variety available.

Unlike several other clubs, Chelsea’s prices do not necessarily fluctuate between adults and children in certain areas of the ground, making it trickier to find a great family deal.

Below, you can see a stadium map of Stamford Bridge and the varied sections you can select.

Remember, make sure to weigh the pros and cons of both your seating preferences with your budget. Want the best view in the house? Westview is where it is at. Fancy being behind the posts? Matthew Harding Lower will get you closest to the net.

When it comes to purchasing tickets to watch Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, it is important to remember there are multiple channels, though some are more efficient than others.

How do I buy cheap Chelsea tickets?

The best way to buy cheap Chelsea tickets is to purchase from the club’s official website, looking for tickets in the more cost-friendly portions of Stamford Bridge.

Second-hand resale sites such as StubHub may also offer cheap tickets at short notice, with prices likely to be at their lowest the closer to the game you get.

Be aware however that tickets can often be inflated or sold for above the retail price depending on demand.

Can I buy Chelsea tickets without a membership?

Unlike most other Premier League clubs, you do not have to be a member to purchase tickets to watch the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

However, members are given priority in booking tickets and also enjoy lower prices than non-members, making it worth the while to invest in a membership if you hope to attend more than one match.

There are several brackets of memberships, ranging from adult options through those for juniors. Each come with additional perks and privileges depending on the membership purchased.

Prices and tiers are yet to be revealed for next season’s memberships however, with an announcement likely due in the coming weeks.

How can I get a Chelsea season ticket?

Right now, you cannot purchase season tickets for Chelsea’s 2023-24 campaign, due to overwhelming demand.

You can however sign up to the club’s waiting list, which will offer you the chance to purchase a season ticket for a future campaign when they become available.

How can I buy Chelsea away tickets?

You can purchase Chelsea away tickets from the club’s official website, just as you would for home matches.

You can also explore purchasing tickets from the club website of their opponent, though you will likely need to be a member there, making it particularly ineffective as a cost-saving measure.

How hard is it to get Chelsea football match tickets?

Due to high demand, it is not that easy to get your hands on Premier League tickets for Chelsea matches, with only a finite pool of seats available for each game.

Unsurprisingly, that can lead many fans to head to resale sites such as stubhub.co.uk in their efforts to bag tickets, though even then, it is not a foregone conclusion.

The best way to get tickets for Chelsea matches is to ensure you have a membership and then plan in advance to see where you may have the best chance of obtaining a ticket.

What is the best way to travel to Stamford Bridge?

The best way to travel to Stamford Bridge is by public transportation, with multiple stops on the London Underground offering access or proximity to the ground.

The nearest station is Fulham Broadway while a further two London Overground stations, West Brompton and Imperial Wharf, are both about a 15-minute walk from the stadium. These can be connected to through Clapham Junction.

Parking is not allowed around the stadium due to resident permits, so it is strongly recommended that fans travel by public transportation or walk.

Can I book a tour for Stamford Bridge?

You can indeed book a tour around Stamford Bridge. There are several websites across the internet that offer deals and discounts on tours around the home of the Blues. Virgin Experience Days have a great affordable option with a stadium tour experience costing only £46.00 for one child and one adult.