Arsenal seal first away win at top three Premier League team in six years with victory at Leicester

David Luiz, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe were in the goals as the Gunners came from behind to beat the Foxes on Sunday afternoon

Arsenal recorded their first away win against a top three Premier League team for six years when they beat Leicester 3-1 on Sunday.

The Gunners went behind just six minutes into the clash with the Foxes as Youri Tielemans fired low past Bernd Leno, but Mikel Arteta's team fought back later in the half when a free-kick from Willian was met by the head of David Luiz and evaded Kasper Schmeichel's grasp, before Alexandre Lacazette converted a penalty in stoppage time.

Nicolas Pepe then rounded off the scoring in the second half as the visitors recorded their second win in six Premier League matches.

When did Arsenal last beat a top three team?

It is the first time in 15 attempts that the north London side have won away at a team that started the game in the top three of the English top-flight.

2015 - This was Arsenal’s first away victory against a team starting the day in the top three of the Premier League table since January 2015 (2-0 v Manchester City) – they were winless in their last 14 such games coming into today (D3 L11). Test. pic.twitter.com/rCE59eFlWV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 28, 2021

The last time they did so was in January 2015 when they beat Manchester City 2-0, when Olivier Giroud and Santi Cazorla scored to seal the three points for Arsene Wenger's team.

Willian and David Luiz team up again

Willian and David Luiz may have combined for a Gunners goal for the first time, but the pair have linked up to find the net in the Premier League before when they were at Chelsea.

Article continues below

They are just the second duo to have scored Premier League goals for Arsenal and another team, following in the footsteps of John Hartson and Ian Wright, who did so at West Ham.

Meanwhile, Pepe kept up his good form with his fifth goal in 18 matches in the league. He has now matched the tally he recorded in 31 appearances last season.

What next for the Gunners?

Arsenal have another away game next Saturday when they take on Burnley, followed by the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie against Olympiacos. Three days later they will host north London rivals Tottenham.

