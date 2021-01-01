Barnes stretchered off after suffering injury during Leicester's clash with Arsenal

The Foxes' list of crocked players continues to build after the winger's withdrawal at the King Power Stadium

Harvey Barnes was stretchered off the pitch during Leicester's clash with Arsenal after suffering a leg injury.

Barnes went down in visible distress after overstretching for the ball in the second half of Sunday's Premier League fixture at the King Power Stadium.

The 23-year-old received treatment on the pitch but was ultimately unable to continue and had to be helped off the field of play by the Foxes' medical staff.

Leicester's mounting injury woes

Barnes is the latest in a long list of players to pick up injuries at Leicester at the start of the year, with James Maddison, Ayoze Perez, Wesley Fofana, Dennis Praet, Wes Morgan, and James Justin all currently taking in spells on the sidelines.

Brendan Rodgers has revealed that two or three players should be ready to return in early March, but Barnes will have to be examined before the club can give a firm timeframe on his recovery.

What games could Barnes miss?

Leicester will only be given two days of rest before their next Premier League outing at Burnley on Wednesday, which could come too soon for Barnes.

Supporters will hope that the winger is able to get back to full training in time for a meeting with Brighton three days later, but if his injury turns out to be a severe one, he could miss a crucial period in the Foxes' season.

Rodgers' side are due to take on Sheffield United on March 14 as their top-four bid continues, and they also have an FA Cup quarter-final date against Manchester United to look forward to next month.

How important has Barnes been to Leicester this season?

Barnes had been enjoying his best season yet at Leicester before being dealt a frustrating setback against Arsenal, forming one-third of a fearsome attacking triumvirate alongside Maddison and Jamie Vardy.

The England international has scored nine goals in 26 Premier League matches this term, three more than he managed in the whole of 2019-20, while also providing six assists.

