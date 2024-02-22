LIVE SCORES
Europa League
3 - 2
AGG 3 - 5
FT
Benjamin Bourigeaud
11'
,
54' (pen)
,
68' (pen)
Luka Jovic
22'
Rafael Leao
58'
(HT 1-1) (FT 3-2)
Rennes vs AC Milan
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments