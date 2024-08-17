Super Lig
team-logo
2 - 2
FT
team-logo
Koray Guenter 68'Romulo Cruz 90' + 5'
Edin Dzeko 45' + 3' (pen)Youssef En-Nesyri 45' + 7'
(HT 0-2) (FT 2-2)

Goztepe vs FenerbahceResults & stats,