Super Lig
team-logo
2 - 4
FT
team-logo
G. Puscas 31' (pen)Fredy 85'
M. Skriniar 5'O. Aydin 32'S. Szymanski 36'Anderson Talisca 45' (pen)
(HT 1-4) (FT 2-4)

Bodrum FK vs FenerbahceResults & stats,