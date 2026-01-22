Vinicius Jr. to Saudi Arabia?! Dealmakers line up huge swoop for Real Madrid ace this summer

In a new report from sports broadcaster Ben Jacobs, Saudi dealmakers are set to test Real’s resolve by launching a huge offer to sign Vinicius at the end of the 2025-26 season. The report claims Al-Ahli are the main Saudi Pro League club to express an interest in signing the 25-year-old, with Matthias Jaissle’s side believed to willing to offer a contract worth a staggering €1 billion (£870m/$1.2bn).

While Real are apparently keen for Vinicius to sign a new contract extension, with his current terms set to expire in June 2027, talks are believed to have been put on hold when Xabi Alonso was manager.

Vinicius and Alonso endured a difficult relationship at the Bernabeu, before the latter was sacked in the aftermath of the club’s 3-2 defeat against fierce rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.

The report concludes by claiming Saudi Pro League officials have been in contact with Vinicius’ representatives for over a year, as they look to secure another big-name arrival in the Gulf state. Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Fabinho, Riyad Mahrez, Kingsley Coman and Ruben Neves headline the list of star names who currently ply their trade in the Saudi Pro League.