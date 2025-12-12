Getty/GOAL
Will Mohamed Salah play against Brighton? Arne Slot confirms planned talks with Liverpool forward over potential return after week of mutiny
What Salah said in explosive outburst against Liverpool & Slot
Two-time title winner Salah, who has spent eight memorable years on Merseyside, has not taken kindly to seeing bench duty across three consecutive top-flight fixtures. He saw no game time as Liverpool were held to a dramatic 3-3 draw away at Leeds.
Speaking to reporters after that contest at Elland Road, as his restricted role and working relationship with Slot were addressed, Salah said: "Now I'm sitting on the bench and I don't know why. It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That's how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame. I got a lot of promises in the summer and so far I am in the bench for three games so I can't say they keep the promise.
"I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager and all of a sudden, we don't have any relationship. I don't know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn't want me in the club."
- GOAL
Private talks: Slot to sit down with frustrated Salah
Having faced plenty of criticism for airing his grievances in public, Salah was subsequently left out of a 1-0 victory over Inter at San Siro in elite European competition. He will be heading off on Africa Cup of Nations duty once a meeting with Brighton is taken in on Saturday.
Quizzed on whether Salah will be involved against the Seagulls, Dutch tactician Slot said of collective plans at Anfield: "What I need is a conversation with him and the next time I speak about Mo should be with him and not in here. There's not much more I can say. I speak to him today and the outcome determines how things will look tomorrow.
"You can try (the question) in multiple ways but I said the next time I speak about him should be with him. I think there's been a lot of conversations since the last week between his representatives and ours."
Asked if Salah needs to say sorry to anyone that he has offended, Slot added: "An apology? Normally I'd say you've had your three questions!"
Do Liverpool want Salah to say? Slot answers future question
Liverpool’s manager went on to say when quizzed again on his talismanic No.11 and whether the 250-goal forward has a long-term future with the Reds: "Who made the call (to leave Salah out of squad for Inter)? I think we decided as a club and I was part of that not to take him to Inter. I am always in contact with them with line up and squads, that is always left to me. I talk to Richard Hughes more than Michael Edwards, we speak about many things.
"Do I want him to stay? Another way of asking but the next time I speak about Mo will be with him. I have no reasons not to want him to stay."
- Getty Images
Transfer rumours: Salah linked with Saudi Pro League clubs
Salah only committed to a two-year contract extension with Liverpool back in April, with the reigning PFA Player of the Year intended to remain on Merseyside through to the summer of 2027 - taking him to a decade of service with the Reds.
Serious questions are now being asked of whether that deal will be honoured, with big-spending teams in the Saudi Pro League reportedly ready to test the Reds’ resolve when another transfer window swings open in January. If Salah really does feel as though he is being forced out, as he becomes a supposed scapegoat for struggles in 2025-26, then the 33-year-old will likely open himself up to discussions with interested parties.
