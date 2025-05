Manchester United have been urged to sign Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, who is seen as a "mixture" of club legends Roy Keane and Bryan Robson.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man Utd told to sign Bellingham

Hailed as "out of this world"

Like a "mixture" of Keane & Robson Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱