Man Utd player ratings vs Tottenham: Bruno Fernandes fails to fire while Luke Shaw has a shocker in another meek Red Devils display as season-defining Europa League final ends in dismal defeat

The captain had one of his poorest games in the crunch moment of the season while the defender's poor form since returning from injury continued

Manchester United's dreams of saving their worst season in half a century with Europa League glory were shattered as they limped to a 1-0 defeat against Tottenham in the final. Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu both defended poorly to allow Brennan Johnson to score the only goal of the game in the 40th minute.

It was a suitably scruffy goal to win a final severely lacking in quality between the two worst English sides not to be relegated this season, and the ragged Red Devils simply had no response to going behind, with Bruno Fernandes failing to inspire his troops.

Harry Maguire and the tricky Amad Diallo were the only bright spots from a drab first half which ended in terrible fashion. Shaw, who had looked unconvincing from the start and has really done so ever since returning from injury, allowed Johnson to get in front of him and diverted the ball towards his goal before the forward got the final touch. Patrick Dorgu had not done his team-mate a favour either as he did not even try to stop Johnson, who should have been his man.

Ruben Amorim took too long to make his changes, although Alejandro Garnacho gave them faint hope with some thrusting runs down the left side. United came closest to scoring when Rasmus Hojlund had a header cleared off the line brilliantly by Micky van de Ven, while Shaw got power on a last-ditch header deep in injury time, but Guglielmo Vicario saved well.

It was too little too late from a United side who never deserved to win the final and, to tell the truth, did not deserve a good ending to this miserable campaign.

