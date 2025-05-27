Man Utd 2024-25 season ratings - every player ranked: From awesome Amad Diallo to toothless Rasmus Hojlund

Which players did themselves proud in the Red Devils' worst-ever Premier League season? And who were the biggest disappointments?

Well, at least it's over now. Manchester United's 2024-25 season has been an ordeal no one should have ever had to put up with. It ended with the team languished in 15th in the Premier League table, their lowest finish in the league's history and their worst showing since they were last relegated from the top flight in 1974.

It was not just the final league position that made for grim reading, though. The Red Devils lost 18 of their 38 matches and had a goal difference of minus 10, finishing on just 42 points. Last season eighth-placed finish was a catastrophe, but compared to this one, it looks fantastic.

Erik ten Hag lasted nine matches before he was sacked in October, only four months after being handed a contract extension. Interim coach Ruud van Nistelrooy was unbeaten in his four matches in charge and there was plenty of hope that Ruben Amorim would be able to turn United around after successfully waking another sleeping giant in Sporting CP. The Portuguese talked a good gamem but the team could not adapt to his 3-4-2-1 formation, and Amorim was not ready to compromise.

United's FA Cup defence ended in the fifth round with a penalty shootout defeat at home to Fulham while they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the quarter-finals by Tottenham, a team that would end up haunting them like no one else. The only positive aspect of this harrowing campaign was the Europa League campaign, and United fans will never forget what they were doing when Harry Maguire completed the most epic of extra-time comebacks against Lyon. Amorim's team also produced two excellent performances against Athletic Club in the semi-final, but when they returned to Bilbao for the final, they froze and were out-fought by Tottenham, who nicked the golden ticket of Champions League qualification from their grasp.

GOAL rates all the United players from their season from hell..