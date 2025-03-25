Khiara Keating returns to Lionesses squad after eight-month absence following impressive Man City comeback as Sarina Wiegman hands Maisie Symonds maiden England call-up amid midfield injury crisis
Khiara Keating is back in the Lionesses squad for the first time since July ahead of England's double-header with Belgium in the Nations League.
- Keating back with Lionesses after eight months away
- Symonds given first call-up amid injury crisis
- England face Belgium twice in April