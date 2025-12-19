Enzo Maresca breaks silence on Man City return links as Chelsea boss makes 'it was the same with Juventus' claim

Maresca is under contract in west London until 2029, with a 12-month extension option included in those terms, but questions have been asked of whether said deal will be honoured and if steps could be retraced to Manchester.

Breaking his silence on those rumours, Maresca - who was recently linked with a return to Serie A at Turin-based heavyweights - told reporters: "It doesn't affect me at all. I know that it is 100% speculation and in this moment, there is no time for these things. I have a contract here until 2029 and my focus is about this club. I'm very proud to be here. It's speculation. One week ago, it was the same with Juventus so I don't pay attention.

"Again, it's just speculation. It's important to understand the reason why this news was there, but it's not my job. I don't care at all and the focus is on the Newcastle game. I'm completely focused on Newcastle, to be honest."

