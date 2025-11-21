'Live in the past' - Barcelona reiterate Lionel Messi transfer stance after seeing stunning loan move from MLS side Inter Miami mooted

That means windows in which to spend the MLS post-season in Europe are closing for Messi and Co. It has been suggested that he could head back to Barcelona in a bid to remain sharp ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The Blaugrana have, however, distanced themselves from those rumours. Laporta previously said: "Out of respect for Messi, our players, and our members, it's not the time to speculate with unrealistic scenarios."

Barca’s president has now stated on the same subject: "Leo Messi’s return as a player is something just not realistic. As of now, he has a contract with Inter Miami. The club is building a project for the present and future. It's complicated, and if you live in the past you hardly move forward."

Barca are working on arranging a friendly or exhibition match that would allow Messi to play at Camp Nou one last time. Plans have also been revealed for a statue that will immortalise the eight-time Ballon d’Or outside an iconic venue.

