Antonio Conte takes a week off of work as Serie A champions train without coach in wake of surprise loss and resignation hints

Napoli returned to training after their damaging 2-0 defeat to Bologna, but without Conte on the pitch. As previously agreed with the club hierarchy, the coach has taken several days off, spending time with family in Turin before returning to Castel Volturno on November 17. Assistant Cristian Stellini is leading the sessions, with half the squad away on international duty, according to Sky Sport. The situation is not unusual for the Italian, who has taken similar mid-season breaks in the past, but the unusual length of this one and the timing of it has intensified the spotlight.

Gli Azzurri have now suffered five defeats across all competitions and sit fourth in Serie A, already two points behind Inter and Roma and just one point ahead of Bologna. Their form has collapsed sharply: No goals scored in their last three games, two defeats in their last five league outings, and increasing tactical confusion. Inside the club, the mood has reportedly fluctuated between frustration, fatigue and tense reflection with Conte’s recent outburst in Bologna adding fuel to rumours about a potential parting of ways. This week’s training session, conducted without the head coach or most of the internationals, underlines the fragility of the moment and sets the stage for Conte’s own words on where the club must go next.