Neymar Al-Hilal 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

Al-Hilal decide to axe ex-Chelsea star so Neymar can be registered for Saudi Pro League action in new year as injury-plagued Brazilian gets surprise last chance

NeymarSaudi Pro LeagueK. KoulibalyAl HilalChelsea

Al-Hilal are reportedly set to axe ex-Chelsea star Kalidou Koulibaly from their squad so that Neymar can be registered for Saudi Pro League action.

  • Brazil international sidelined again at present
  • Will be given another chance to prove worth
  • Senegalese defender Koulibaly set to be cut
