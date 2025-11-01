West Ham vs Newcastle predictions: Magpies to fly at London Stadium

Newcastle arrive in east London in excellent mood, having reached the League Cup last eight. Will they make it three wins in four EPL games?

+

Best bets for West Ham vs Newcastle

Newcastle -1 (Handicap 3-Way) at odds of 2.62 with 1xBet

Both Teams to Score (Yes) at odds of 1.76 with 1xBet

Jarrod Bowen to Have 1+ Shot on Target at odds of 1.57 with 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – West Ham 1-3 Newcastle

Goalscorers prediction – West Ham: Bowen – Newcastle: Woltemade, Gordon, Burn

West Ham return to the London Stadium aiming to secure their second league win of the season against Newcastle. The Hammers are four points behind the position needed to avoid relegation after their 2-1 defeat to Leeds.

Nuno Espirito Santo has struggled to improve West Ham’s performance. They’ve scored just seven goals in nine games and conceded 20, which is the highest tally in the division. The atmosphere could become hostile as their fans are increasingly unhappy with the club’s ownership.

Although Newcastle’s season has been slow to catch fire, there are signs of life. Eddie Howe’s Magpies have reached the quarter-finals of the League Cup with a win over Tottenham on Wednesday. The Magpies have also won two of their last three Premier League games.

Probable lineups for West Ham vs Newcastle

West Ham United expected lineup: Areola; Todibo, Wan-Bissaka, Kilman, Diouf, Soucek, Fernandes, Walker-Peters, Summerville, Paqueta, Bowen

Newcastle United expected lineup: Pope; Trippier, Burn, Botman, Thiaw, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Tonali, Murphy, Gordon, Woltemade

Backing a two-goal margin for the Magpies

It’s difficult not to back Newcastle to win this match. The Hammers are likely to struggle in this match given their defensive weaknesses and Newcastle’s improved recent form.

West Ham have conceded three times as many goals from set pieces as any other Premier League team this season. Newcastle have some very tall players in their team, such as Burn, Woltemade, Botman, and Joelinton. So, they should also get some joy from set plays.

Scoring goals has been equally difficult for West Ham. Only Nottingham Forest have scored fewer goals than United. Newcastle’s 37% probability of winning by two or more goals is below its true likelihood.

West Ham vs Newcastle Bet 1: Newcastle -1 (Handicap 3-Way) at odds of 2.62 with 1xBet

Head-to-head stats suggest both teams to score

Both teams have got on the scoresheet in seven of their last nine meetings. Based on odds, anything above 1.29 would therefore be considered as value on backing Both Teams to Score (Yes).

The fact that it can be backed at a probability of just 56.50% makes this the value bet of this trio of West Ham vs Newcastle predictions. Despite Newcastle’s improvement in form, their midweek cup game might leave with vulnerabilities that West Ham could exploit.

West Ham know that a draw will not be enough as they are only four points away from relegation.

West Ham vs Newcastle Bet 2: Both Teams to Score (Yes) at odds of 1.76 with 1xBet

Bowen remains the Hammers’ primary goal threat

One of the main reasons that West Ham have struggled for goals so far this season is their lack of firepower. Jarrod Bowen remains the Hammers’ main attacker.

That's true even though players like Nicas Fullkrug and Crysencio Summerville, who have failed to make a strong impact for West Ham, are playing alongside him

Bowen has often been forced to create his own goalscoring chances this season. So far, he has an average of one shot on target per game this season. That’s why he is at value to score at least once on Sunday at a probability of just 58.82%.