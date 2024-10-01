Minnows RFS host Galatasaray in the Europa League on Thursday. Read below for our Rigas FS vs Galatasaray predictions and betting analysis.

Rigas FS vs Galatasaray Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Rigas FS vs Galatasaray

Galatasaray to lead at half-time with odds of @1.77 on Betway, equating to a 56.5% implied probability.

Galatasaray -1 with odds of @1.95 on Betway, equating to a 51.3% implied probability.

Victor Osimhen to score with odds of @1.90 on Betway, equating to a 52.6% implied probability.

Galatasaray are predicted to beat Rigas FS 4-0 on Thursday.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Rigas FS face Galatasaray in the Europa League on Thursday evening with the visitors heavily favoured.

The Latvian club were defeated 4-1 by FCSB in the first round of Europa League matches. Unlikely to make it beyond the first phase of the competition, Rigas are overmatched from a talent perspective.

Their form domestically has been exceptional, however, with four straight wins. They overcame Apoel Nicosia to book their place in the Europa League first round proper.

After dispatching PAOK 3-1 on matchday one, Galatasaray drew 3-3 with Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super League at the weekend. Their star-studded squad, led by Okan Buruk, is an intimidating opponent for a side like Rigas.

Following a couple of underwhelming European campaigns, the Yellow-Reds should be one of the teams to benefit from the new Europa League format.

Probable Lineups for Rigas FS vs Galatasaray

Rigas FS probable XI:

Ondoa; Savalnieks, Prenga, Balodis, Lipuscek, Odisharia; Markhiev, Panic, Zelenkovs; Ikaunieks, Kouadio.

Galatasaray probable XI:

Guvenc; Ayhan, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs; Sara, Torreira; Yilmaz, Mertens, Akgun; Osimhen.

First-Half Lead For Visitors

Galatasaray have led at half-time in five of their last six matches. That includes their 3-3 draw at the weekend when they flew out to a three-goal lead in the first 34 minutes.

Having trailed FCSB 2-1 at half-time in their opening Europa League match, we don’t expect Rigas to be able to resist this Galatasaray attack in the first half. The visitors have serious firepower in the final third.

With a 1.37 price on Galatasaray to win the match, this is excellent value on the away side to have the lead at half-time.

Rigas FS vs Galatasaray Bet 1: Galatasaray to lead at half-time @ 1.77 with Betway.

Comfortable Away Win

Five of Galatasaray’s last six matches have been won by at least two goals. Before losing 4-1 to FCSB, Rigas had lost by multiple goals in both legs of Champions League qualifying against Bodoe/Glimt.

This is unlikely to be a competitive match. While Galatasaray have historically struggled on the road in continental competition, they got a result away to Manchester United last year and got good results away to Barcelona, Marseille, Lazio, and Lokomotiv Moscow in 2021-22.

The visitors winning by two clear goals seems like by far the most likely outcome on Thursday evening. We were surprised to see such reasonable odds.

Rigas FS vs Galatasaray Bet 2: Galatasaray -1 @ 1.95 with Betway.

Osimhen Stars For Gala

Scorer of two goals in three matches and averaging 4.7 shots per match in the Super League, Victor Osimhen has been as brilliant as expected since joining Galatasaray from Napoli.

He might have failed to score against PAOK, but he still fired seven shots at goal. With a brace against Kasimpasa at the weekend, there’s no question Osimhen is a man in form.

We’re backing the Nigerian at 1.90 to find the net anytime.