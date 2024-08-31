Our football predictions expert shares his forecasts for Real Madrid vs Betis ahead of this clash in the 4th round of La Liga this Sunday at 9:30 PM.

+

Real Madrid vs Betis Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Real Madrid vs Betis

Real Madrid Win and Under 4.5 Goals with odds of @1.69 on Betway and @ 1.71 on Vbet, equating to a 59 % & 58% chance of Real Madrid winning and no more than four goals being scored in the match.

Multi Goal 2-3 with odds of @2.10 on Betway and @2.08 on Vbet, indicating a 48% chance of two or three goals being scored.

Real Madrid To Win the first half with odds of @1.71 on Betway and @1.72 on Vbet, representing a 58% chance for Los Blancos to lead at the break.

Real Madrid should be expected to win 2-0 against Betis.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

As Real Madrid prepare to face Real Betis this Sunday at 9:30PM, both teams find themselves at a crucial juncture early in the season.

For Madrid, it's an opportunity to rectify a lacklustre start that has seen them struggle to find their rhythm. Meanwhile, Betis arrive buoyed by European success, but still grappling with domestic inconsistencies.

Real Madrid entered the season with high expectations, particularly with the addition of Kylian Mbappé to their attacking arsenal.

However, the reality on the pitch has not aligned with these lofty ambitions. In their recent 1-1 draw against Las Palmas, Madrid once again exhibited the same flaws that have plagued them since the start of the season: a lack of fluidity, defensive lapses, and an inability to impose themselves in key moments.

Betis recently secured their place in the Conference League group stage with a convincing aggregate victory over Ukrainian side Kryvbas. But the Andalusian’s domestic form has been less consistent. A 0-0 draw against Alavés, where they were unable to capitalise on several clear-cut chances, highlighted their ongoing struggles in front of goal.

Probable Lineups for Real Madrid vs Betis

The probable lineup for Real Madrid in the "system of play."

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouaméni, Güler; Rodrygo, Mbappé, Vinícius.

The probable lineup for Betis in the "system of play."

Betis (4-3-3): Rui Silva; Sabaly, Bartra, Diego Llorente, Perraud; Carvalho, Marc Roca, Fornals; Ruibal, Vitor Roque, Abde.

Ancelotti's Searching for Solutions

The opening exchanges against Las Palmas were indicative of a team still searching for cohesion.

Las Palmas, displaying tactical discipline and ambition, took the lead early through Alberto Moleiro, exploiting Madrid's defensive vulnerabilities. The lack of urgency and dynamism from key players such as Vinícius Júnior and Aurelien Tchouaméni raised concerns.

Ancelotti's tactical tweaks at halftime, introducing Rodrygo and Fran García, brought some improvement, but Madrid continued to rely heavily on individual brilliance rather than collective coherence. Despite a well-taken penalty by Vinícius to level the score, Madrid's lack of a clear attacking strategy was evident. Their build-up play was often laboured, and they struggled to break down a well-organised Las Palmas side that was more comfortable executing their game plan.

The Italian manager, visibly frustrated, acknowledged the team's shortcomings, particularly their sluggish starts and inability to maintain a solid defensive shape. Ancelotti's post-match remarks underscored the urgency of finding solutions, as Madrid cannot afford to drop points so early in a season where the margins for error are slim.

Real Madrid vs Betis Bet 1: Real Madrid Win and Under 4.5 Goals @ 1.69 with Betway and @ 1.71 on Vbet

Riding European Momentum

On Thursday, during the Conference League match, Abde Ezzalzouli shone as the standout performer, scoring two goals and providing an assist, showcasing his potential to be a game-changer for Betis when allowed the freedom to play his natural game.

However, Nabil Fekir, who missed two crucial opportunities in the scoreless draw against Alaves, epitomised Betis' current conundrum: a team that can create but not always convert. Pellegrini’s side has shown glimpses of the attractive, possession-based football he advocates, yet their execution in the final third often falls short.

Pellegrini, like Ancelotti, is navigating a period of transition. With the transfer window recently closed, Betis managed to bolster their squad with the acquisition of Vitor Roque, but questions remain over the potential departures and how these might impact squad depth and cohesion.

Real Madrid vs Betis Bet 2: Multi Goal 2-3 @ 2.10 with Betway and 2.08 on Vbet

Mbappe’s first La Liga goal?

The clash at the Santiago Bernabéu will hinge on several key battles.

In attack, Madrid will need more from their star-studded forward line. Mbappé’s role has often been limited to chasing long balls, a tactic that has yielded little return thus far. The Frenchman’s ability to link up with Vinícius and create more varied attacking patterns will be essential if Madrid are to break down a Betis defence that can be resolute when well-organised.

Conversely, Betis will rely on the pace and creativity of Abde and the finishing prowess of Roque, aiming to exploit any gaps left by Madrid’s high defensive line.

Defensively, Madrid have been far from impervious, with lapses in concentration costing them dearly. Eder Militao and Antonio Rüdiger will need to be at their sharpest to contain Betis’ attacks, particularly on the counter where Pellegrini’s side can be lethal.

Betis, however, are not without their own defensive frailties, particularly when pressed high up the pitch. The performance of their full-backs, notably Sabalay or Héctor Bellerín, depending who’ll play on the right hand side, will be scrutinised as they seek to balance defensive duties with providing width in attack.

Real Madrid vs Betis Bet 3: Real Madrid To Win the first half @ 1.71 with Betway and 1.72 on Vbet