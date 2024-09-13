PSG vs Brest Predictions: Backing Hosts For Big Win

League leaders PSG host Brest in the capital on Saturday. Read below for our PSG vs Brest predictions and analysis.

+

PSG vs Brest Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for PSG vs Brest

PSG to be winning at half-time with odds of @1.666 on 1xBet , equating to a 62.1% implied probability.

, equating to a 62.1% implied probability. Over 3.5 total goals with odds of 2.191 on 1xBet , equating to a 48.8% implied probability.

, equating to a 48.8% implied probability. Bradley Barcola to score with odds of 2.50 on 1xBet, equating to a 50% implied probability.

PSG are predicted to beat Brest by a score of 3-1.

New to 1xbet? Learn all about the 1xbet welcome offer

Haven't joined 1xbet yet? Explore our 1xbet registration guide.

Discover the top welcome bonuses available in Ghana.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

PSG are at home to Brest in their first match after the international break.

Les Parisiens are looking to maintain their 100% start to the Ligue 1 season. Luis Enrique’s team have scored 13 goals in their last three matches after a 3-1 win over Lille.

Kylian Mbappe’s absence is yet to be felt for the superclub from the capital. Bradley Barcola is off to a scorching start and Marco Asensio has been doing a solid job as a false nine with Goncalo Ramos injured and Enrique preferring Randal Kolo Muani off the bench.

Following a remarkable 2023-24 season which ended in Champions League qualification, it’s fair to say it’s been a turbulent start to the new campaign for Brest. A heavy defeat to Marseille was followed by a loss to Lens.

They then thumped Saint-Etienne, however, giving them some confidence ahead of their trip to Parc des Princes this weekend.

Probable Lineups for PSG vs Brest

PSG probable XI:

Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Beraldo; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves; Dembele, Asensio, Barcola.

Brest probable XI:

Bizot; Lala, Chardonnet, Cardinal, Amavi; Camara, Magnetti, Faivre; Castillo, Ajorque, Sima.

PSG Dominate Early On

PSG have been winning at half-time in all three of their Ligue 1 matches so far this season. Brest were trailing by multiple goals at the interval to Marseille and Lens in their first two matches of the campaign.

Despite Brest’s excellent and ultimately very surprising 2023-24 season, PSG were leading at half-time in all three matches between the sides. Les Parisiens gave up a two-goal lead when they met in January, so this wager gives insurance against another second-half collapse from Luis Enrique’s side.

We can’t see anything other than a comfortable PSG win here, which is reflected in their odds. This is the best way to find some value unless you want to delve into the correct score market.

Example: PSG vs Brest Bet 1: PSG to be winning at half-time @1.666 on 1xBet

Back The Over

All three meetings between PSG and Brest in 2023-24 saw over 3.5 total goals. There has been 15 goals across PSG’s first three league matches in 2024-25, with each of those matches clearing this line.

This over has hit in two of Brest’s three matches this season, too. They were beaten emphatically by Marseille and hammered Saint-Etienne. The former outcome is certainly in play at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

Another vintage PSG attacking display is expected here. Like Le Havre and Lille, Brest might chip in with a goal to help us land the over.

Example: PSG vs Brest Bet 2: Over 3.5 total goals @ 2.191 on 1xBet

Rolling With Barcola’s Purple Patch

We are going to keep backing Bradley Barcola to score until bookies adjust appropriately. The 2.40 price on Barcola to score anytime is phenomenal value.

The young forward has scored five goals in his last five appearances for club and country. The only time he failed to score in that period was a 23-minute cameo against Italy in the Nations League.

Barcola leads Ligue 1 in non-penalty expected goals. He’s joint-second in total progressive carries. His four Ligue 1 goals so far this season are the second-most in the league.

Example: PSG vs Brest Bet 3: Bradley Barcola to score @ 2.50 on 1xBet