Osasuna vs Barcelona Predictions: Lewandowski to help his side keep firm grip on Pole position

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Osasuna vs Barcelona as they clash in La Liga.

+

Osasuna vs Barcelona Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Osasuna vs Barcelona

Barcelona Victory and Over 2.5 goals with odds of @2.55 on 1xBet , equating to a 51% chance of the Catalan club winning with at least three goals in the game.

, equating to a 51% chance of the Catalan club winning with at least three goals in the game. Robert Lewandowski to score with odds of @1.833 on 1xBet , indicating a 55% chance of the Polish forward scoring.

, indicating a 55% chance of the Polish forward scoring. Both teams to score with odds of @1.68 on 1xBet, representing a 59% chance for both clubs to find the back of the net.

Barcelona should be expected to win against Osasuna by a scoreline of 1-2.

Curious about the 1xbet welcome offer?

Want to know more about Ghana's top betting sites?

Find out about other exciting welcome bonuses in Ghana.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Barcelona will look to maintain their 100% start to the league season when they travel to an Osasuna side, who know a positive result will likely see them break into the top six. Hansi Flick’s side are four points clear at the top of La Liga after a faultless opening seven games of their campaign.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s serious knee injury is the only dampener on the opening fixtures, but it appears that headache is about to be cleared. Having called time at the end of last season on a career that saw him star for Arsenal and Juventus, Wojciech Szczesny is set to sensationally come out of retirement and sign with Barcelona on a one-year deal.

It’s been another solid start to the season for Osasuna with three wins, two draws and two defeats. After conceding seven goals across their last two road trips, Vicente Moreno would have been pleased with the clean sheet his side kept when visiting Valencia in midweek.

Probable Lineups for Osasuna vs. Barcelona

The probable lineup for Osasuna in the "4-1-4-1"

Herrera; Bretones, Boyomo, Herrando, Areso; Torro; Gomez, Oroz, Moncayola, Ruben Garcia; Raul Garcia.

The probable lineup for Barcelona in the "4-3-3"

Pena; Balde, Martinez, Cubarsi, Kounde; Casado, Torre, Pedri; Raphinha, Yamal, Lewandowski.

Catalans can continue raising the Bar with a perfect eight

Barcelona's dominant form in La Liga this season makes them strong 1.45 favourites with 1xBet to beat Osasuna. With seven wins in seven La Liga matches, scoring 23 goals and conceding just five, Barcelona has been virtually unstoppable.

Their offensive firepower is particularly noteworthy, with over 2.5 goals occurring in six of their seven league games. This high-scoring trend aligns well with the over 2.5 goals prediction, which boosts this selection to an attractive looking 1.95.

Osasuna's defensive vulnerabilities further support this outcome. They've conceded 11 goals in their seven league matches, keeping only two clean sheets. At home, they've scored in all four games, but managed just one clean sheet. This suggests Barcelona will likely find the net multiple times, while Osasuna may also contribute to the goal tally, pushing the total over 2.5.

Osasuna vs. Barcelona Bet 1: Barcelona Victory and Over 2.5 goals @ 2.55 with 1xBet

Lewandowski to help his side keep a firm grip on Pole position

Robert Lewandowski has been in stellar form, already notching seven goals this season. His clinical finish against Getafe demonstrated his goalscoring instincts are as sharp as ever and continues to maximise any opportunities afforded him. As Barcelona's primary striker, he's likely to be at the centre of their attacking moves.

Lewandowski's experience and consistency make him a constant threat. At 36, he shows no signs of slowing down, with his manager Hansi Flick praising him as "the best number nine of the last 10 years."

Against an Osasuna defence that has been somewhat easily breached by better opponents this season, Lewandowski's chances of finding the net seem high. The Polish international scored in two of the three meetings between the two sides last season.

Osasuna vs. Barcelona Bet 2: Robert Lewandowski Anytime Scorer @ 1.833 with 1xBet

Expect goals at both ends Osasuna or later

Barcelona's high-scoring games, coupled with their occasional defensive lapses, provide a strong case for both teams to score. Despite their impressive goal tally, Barcelona have kept only two clean sheets in seven league games, with both of them coming against sides currently in the bottom three.

Both teams have scored in five of their seven La Liga matches, indicating a tendency to concede even while outscoring opponents. Osasuna, while not as prolific as Barcelona, have shown they can find the net consistently, especially at home.

Vicente Moreno’s side have scored in all four of their home games this season, totaling seven goals. Given Barcelona's occasional defensive vulnerabilities and Osasuna's home scoring record, there's a good chance both teams will get on the scoresheet in this match.

Osasuna vs. Barcelona Bet 3: Both Teams to Score @ 1.68 with 1xBet