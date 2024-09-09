Netherlands vs Germany Predictions: expect another ‘classic’

Our football predictions expert provides Netherlands vs Germany predictions ahead of matchday two of the Nations League on Tuesday at 8:45 PM.

+

Netherlands vs Germany Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Netherlands vs Germany

Over 2.5 Goals with odds of @1.65 on Betway , equating to a 61% chance of a high scoring match.

, equating to a 61% chance of a high scoring match. Both Teams To Score and Over 2.5 Goals with odds of @ 1.90 on Betway , indicating a 54% chance of both sides scoring and at least three goals in the match.

, indicating a 54% chance of both sides scoring and at least three goals in the match. Germany Draw No Bet with odds of @ 1.63 on Betway, representing a 61% chance of the visitors not losing the match

Germany should be expected to beat the Netherlands with a 2-1 scoreline.

New to Betway? Learn all about the Betway Sign Up Code

Haven't joined Betway yet? Explore our comprehensive Betway registration guide.

Discover the top welcome bonuses available in Ghana.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

A highly anticipated UEFA Nations League Group A3 clash awaits as international heavyweights the Netherlands and Germany lock horns in Amsterdam.

Both teams enter this fixture after impressive opening wins, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter.

Germany kicked off their campaign in style, cruising to a 5-0 victory against Hungary in Düsseldorf. This match marked the start of a new chapter for the German national team, as they embarked on life without some of their most iconic players—Ilkay Gündoğan, Manuel Neuer, Thomas Müller, and Toni Kroos—all having retired from international duty.

Mirroring Germany’s success, the Netherlands also enjoyed a strong start overpowering Bosnia & Herzegovina 5-2 in Eindhoven. Ronald Koeman's side displayed a potent mix of attacking prowess, with contributions from both familiar and new faces.

Probable Lineups for Netherlands vs Germany

The probable lineup for Netherlands in the "system of play."

Netherlands (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Aké; Schouten, Reijnders; Malen, Xavi, Gakpo; Weghorst.

The probable lineup for Germany in the "system of play."

Germany (4-2-3-1): Ter Stegen; Kimmich, Tah, Schlotterbeck, Mittelstädt; Andrich, Pavlović; Musiala, Groß, Wirtz; Havertz.

New Era Begins with a Bang

Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala was the standout performer against Hungary, proving almost unplayable as he scored one goal and set up three others.

Musiala's dazzling display was complemented by goals from Niclas Füllkrug, Florian Wirtz, Aleksandar Pavlović, and Kai Havertz, illustrating the depth of talent in this rejuvenated squad.

Defensively, Germany will be buoyed by their third clean sheet in the last seven games and the cohesion shown by their backline.

The performance was a perfect start for Nagelsmann, who now faces some selection dilemmas ahead of the trip to Amsterdam. With no injury concerns, Nagelsmann might use the match against the Netherlands to experiment with different combinations, potentially giving opportunities to Pavlovic, Maximilian Mittelstädt and Angelo Stiller.

Pavlović, in particular, has made a compelling case for inclusion in the starting XI, and Nagelsmann could also consider deploying Havertz as a central forward, which might free up space in midfield.

However, with both Füllkrug and the Arsenal striker already finding the net on match day one, Nagelsmann has little reason to make drastic changes to his attacking lineup.

Example: Netherlands vs Germany Bet 1: Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.65 with Betway