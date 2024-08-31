Newly-promoted Parma visit Antonio Conte’s Napoli. Our football expert believes they’ll continue their momentum with a draw on Saturday at 20:45 CEST.

Napoli vs Parma Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Napoli vs Parma

Match Drawn @4.33 with Betway, representing a 23% chance of the game ending in a tie.

Dennis Man Anytime Goalscorer @4.50 with Betway, representing a 22% chance of Man scoring for Parma.

Over 1.5 Goals (2nd Half Only) @2.87 with Betway, representing a 35% chance for there to be two goals scored in the second half and less than two goals scored in the first half.

With Napoli still a work in progress under Conte, an inconsistent 1-1 draw with a vibrant Parma feels likely on Saturday night.

Our Analysis: Assessing the Form of Both Teams

Napoli prepare for their second home Serie A game in succession with the visit of newly-promoted Parma to Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. The new boys are unbeaten so far this term and travel to Naples with little to fear.

As for Napoli, this is a team that’s firmly in a transitional period. It’s going to take time to adjust to Conte’s 3-4-2-1 system, especially with talisman Victor Osimhen, still likely to leave the club before the closure of the summer transfer window.

Nevertheless, a comfortable 3-0 victory of Bologna last weekend has calmed the nerves of Napoli supporters. The form of Georgian sensation, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, will give Conte hope that he can build a new-look team with counter-punch qualities and flair.

Fabio Pecchia’s Parma finished top of the pile in Serie B last season to return to the Italian top flight in style. If their opening two games are anything to go by, I Crociati will have designs on a top-half finish, let alone survival.

The form of Dennis Man has not gone unnoticed, while on-loan Lazio forward, Matteo Cancellieri, has also shown real promise off the bench.

Probable Lineups for Napoli vs Parma

The probable lineup for Napoli in 3-4-2-1:

Meret; Di Lorenzo, Buongiorno, Rrahmani, Mazzocchi, Olivera, Anguissa, Lobotka, Politano, Kvaratskhelia, Raspadori

The probable lineup for Parma in 4-2-3-1:

Suzuki; Coulibaly, Valeri, Balogh, Circati, Bernabe, Estevez, Man, Mihaila, Sohm, Bonny

Parma to hold on for another solid away point

It has been a fairytale start to life back in Serie A for Parma, aided by the fixture list kindly gifting them back-to-back home games to begin with. However, their gutsy win over AC Milan last week shows they’re more than prepared to go toe-to-toe with the best teams in Serie A.

As for Napoli, with the summer transfer window set to shut before this fixture, they could bid a final farewell to Victor Osimhen. Antonio Conte was tasked with rebuilding the Napoli squad and that’s what he’s embarking on. It won’t be an overnight process, which is why we expect Parma to leave Naples with a share of the spoils this weekend.

Napoli vs Parma Tip 1: Draw @4.33 with Betway

Dennis Man tipped to maintain his stunning return to Serie A

Parma’s Romanian wing wizard, Dennis Man, has taken to life back in the Italian top flight like a duck to water. The 26-year-old has scored twice in two games.

Man appears to be building on his impressive summer form for Romania, when he helped his national team to the last 16 of Euro 2024.

Last season, Man racked up his best goal tally for Parma since signing, with 11 goals in 32 Serie B appearances. If he maintains his current trajectory, he could smash this figure and catch the eye of Europe’s elite in the process.

Napoli vs Parma Tip 2: Dennis Man Anytime Goalscorer @4.50 with Betway

Cagey opening 45 minutes expected at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium

In Napoli’s opening two league games, only one goal has been scored in the first half. Napoli have been slow starters so far this term and although Dennis Man has scored in both first halves for Parma so far this term, their games have also come to life in the second 45.

With this bet, we expect no more than one first half goal, with at least another two goals to come in the second period.

Napoli vs Parma Tip 3: Over 1.5 Goals (2nd Half Only) @2.87 with Betway