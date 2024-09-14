Monza vs Inter Predictions: Inter to Win at a Canter Including a Clean Sheet

Our football predictions expert is backing the visitors in our Monza vs Inter predictions for this Serie A clash on Sunday evening at 20:45.

Monza vs Inter Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Monza vs Inter

Inter to Win and No on Both Teams to Score @ 2.37 with Betway, representing a 42.2% chance of Inter winning and keeping a clean sheet.

Marcus Thuram Anytime Goalscorer @ 2.20 with Betway, equating to a 44.4% chance of Thuram scoring a goal.

0-2 Correct Score@ 7.00 with Betway, representing a 14.3% chance of Inter winning 2-0.

Inter will stroll to a 2-0 away win at Monza and maintain their place at the Serie A summit.

Our Analysis: Assessing the Form of Both Teams

Inter travel to Monza this weekend for their first league game back after the international break. Monza, managed by former AC Milan legend, Alessandro Nesta, have been slow out of the blocks this term.

The Biancorossi could only muster a goalless draw at Empoli on the opening day of the season. Nesta’s men followed that up by drawing another blank in a 1-0 home defeat to Genoa.

They suffered further heartache in their trip to Fiorentina. After storming into a two-goal lead, Fiorentina halved the deficit before the interval. Monza looked to have held on for all three points but a 96th-minute equaliser from Robin Gosens saw Monza leave with just a point.

It’s been rather more plain sailing for champions Inter, who shrugged off a frustrating 2-2 opening day draw at Genoa with back-to-back victories over Lecce and Atalanta at the San Siro.

This was also underpinned by back-to-back clean sheets, which will have greatly pleased boss, Simone Inzaghi.

Probable Lineups for Monza vs Inter

The probable lineup of Monza in 3-4-2-1:

Turati; Izzo, Carboni, Mari, Pereira, Kyriakopoulos, Pessina, Bondo, Maldini, Caprari, Duric

The probable lineup of Inter in 3-5-2:

Sommer; Pavard, Bastoni, Acerbi, Darmian, Dimarco, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Calhanoglu, Thuram, Martinez

Visitors Inter to win with a shutout

After keeping clean sheets against Lecce and Atalanta, it feels like Inter have already found their defensive rhythm.

It’s no mean feat stopping Atalanta from scoring, since they are one of the most free-flowing sides in Serie A. Given that Monza have mustered just two goals in their opening three league games, we feel it’s better value to back an Inter win and pair it with Both Teams to Score (No).

Monza vs Inter Tip 1: Inter to Win and No on Both Teams to Score @ 2.37 with Betway

Thuram to maintain his fine early season form

French powerhouse, Marcus Thuram, scored 13 goals in 35 Serie A matches for Inter last season. He’s already a third of the way to eclipsing last season’s tally with four goals in the opening three games.

Thuram looks full of confidence under Simone Inzaghi and appears to be using his physical attributes to even better effect in leading the line this season.

With Monza’s defence far from the most watertight in Serie A, we’re backing Thuram to poach another goal on Sunday night.

Monza vs Inter Tip 2: Marcus Thuram Anytime Goalscorer @ 2.20 with Betway

Modest 2-0 victory will suffice for the Nerazzurri

It’s this time of the season when European club competitions begin in earnest. Inter face Manchester City in their opening Champions League group game next Wednesday. With little time to recuperate between the trip to Monza and hosting City, Inter will surely look to get the job done at the Brianteo Stadium with minimal fuss.

With confidence in an Inter clean sheet, we expect the Nerazzurri to find the net twice and keep the Biancorossi at arm’s length for the majority of the contest.

Monza vs Inter Tip 3: 0-2 Correct Score @ 7.00 with Betway