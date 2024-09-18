Barcelona visit Monaco on Thursday at 9 pm for their first round-robin Champions League game of 2024/25. Our football expert expects an away win.

Monaco vs Barcelona Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Monaco vs Barcelona

Barcelona to Win @ 1.77 with Betway, representing a 56.5%-57.14% chance of Barcelona defeating Monaco.

Lamine Yamal Anytime Goalscorer @ 3.30 with Betway, representing a 27.77%-30.30% chance of Yamal scoring against Monaco.

Over 3.5 Goals @ 2.37 with Betway, representing a 42.19%-43.48% chance of four or more goals being scored.

Barcelona are averaging 3.4 goals scored per game in La Liga, so we’re backing Barca to win 3-1 on the road in Monaco.

Our Analysis: Assessing the Form of Both Teams

Monaco and Barcelona clash in their first league phase game of the 2024/25 Champions League campaign on Thursday night, with both teams in excellent form.

Monaco go into this game fresh off the back of a 3-0 away win at Auxerre, making it ten points from their opening four Ligue 1 fixtures.

Perhaps most encouragingly for Monaco is their defensive record, with just one goal conceded in 360+ minutes of Ligue 1 football this season.

Monaco’s defensive solidity will be put to the absolute test by Barcelona this week, with the Catalan giants scoring 17 goals in their first five La Liga games. They feature an in-form Lamine Yamal that was the subject of a €250m bid from PSG in the summer.

An injury to Dani Olmo in Barca’s 4-1 away win at Girona on Sunday means they’ll have to shuffle the pack a little, but it shouldn’t affect the balance of their side too much.

Probable Lineups for Monaco vs Barcelona

The probable lineup for Monaco in 4-2-3-1:

Kohn; Vanderson, Henrique, Kehrer, Salisu, Zakaria, Camara, Akliouche, Ben Seghir, Golovin, Embolo

The probable lineup for Barcelona in 4-2-3-1:

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Balde, Martinez, Cubarsi, Casado, Pedri, Yamal, Raphinha, Torres, Lewandowski

Barcelona to win despite Olmo’s absence

It’s difficult to back anything other than a Barcelona victory, given the trajectory this team is currently on. A 4-1 victory at a Girona side that was also preparing to play Champions League football this week proved to be a huge statement of intent.

The form of Lamine Yamal cannot be underestimated, while veteran striker Robert Lewandowski continues to be incredibly dangerous in and around opposition penalty areas.

Although Monaco defeated Barca in a pre-season friendly without reply this summer, this should have no bearing on the final outcome of this contest.

Monaco vs Barcelona Tip 1: Barcelona to Win @ 1.77 with Betway.

Red-hot Yamal to hit the back of the net

Barca’s 17-year-old forward sensation, Lamine Yamal, has made an incredible start to the 2024/25 season. He struck twice in the win over Girona and already has three goals in five league appearances this term.

One thing that has eluded Yamal in his fledgling career to date is a Champions League goal. We’re backing him to break that duck against Monaco this week. In his current form, there’s more than a 30% chance for him to score.

Monaco vs Barcelona Tip 2: Lamine Yamal Anytime Goalscorer @ 3.30 with Betway.

Goals confidently expected

We’ve already touched on the fact that Barca have averaged 3.4 goals scored per game themselves this season. Monaco may have only conceded one goal, but they’ve also averaged just under two goals scored per game too.

If Barca get an early goal, this is likely to open up the game, resulting in an entertaining, end-to-end contest. At odds against, we’re happy enough backing the game to feature four or more goals.

Monaco vs Barcelona Tip 3: Over 3.5 Goals @ 2.37 with Betway.