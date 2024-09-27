Manchester United vs Tottenham Predictions: Red Devils and Spurs set to entertain at Goal Trafford

Our football predictions expert presents his top three bets and forecasts for Manchester United vs Tottenham as they clash in the Premier League.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Manchester United vs Tottenham

Manchester United Victory with odds of @ 2.33 on 1xBet, equating to a 44%chance of the hosts winning.

Matthijs de Ligt to score with odds of @12.00 on 1xBet, indicating a 13% chance of the Dutch defender scoring.

Over 3.5 goals with odds of @2.09 on 1xBet, representing a 51% chance for the ball to find the back of the net at least four times.

Manchester United can edge an entertaining clash against Tottenham by a scoreline of 3-2.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Two of the traditional “big six” in the Premier League clash at Old Trafford this Sunday. Ahead of the weekend action, both sides are locked next to each other in the table, sitting in 10th and 11th on seven points.

They also both participated in Europa League action during the week. The Red Devils have the advantage of their tie with Twente taking place on Wednesday, while Spurs hosted Qarabag 24-hours later.

Manchester United were arguably the better side last week as they were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace, their first stalemate of the season after two wins and two defeats. Tottenham fought back from conceding against Brentford after just 22 seconds last weekend and eventually ran out 3-1 winners.

Probable Lineups for Manchester United vs Tottenham

The probable lineup for Manchester United in the "4-2-3-1"

Onana; Dalot, de Ligt, Martinez, Mazraoui; Ugarte, Mainoo; Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho; Zirkzee.

The probable lineup for Tottenham in the "4-3-3."

Vicario; Udogie, van de Ven, Romero, Porro; Kulusevski, Bissouma, Maddison; Son, Johnson, Solanke.

United front can Spur home side onto victory

Manchester United have a strong home record against Tottenham, winning 7 of their last 10 league meetings at Old Trafford. Despite their slow start to the season, United showed signs of improvement in their recent match against Crystal Palace, dominating possession and creating numerous chances.

With Erik ten Hag emphasising the need for more clinical finishing, the team are expected to start converting the numerous opportunities they are creating. Additionally, the Red Devils have a scheduling advantage, with more rest time between matches compared to Tottenham's tight turnaround after their Europa League fixture on Thursday evening.

Spurs aren’t the best travellers, having won only two of their last 12 Premier League away games. They lost five of the last eight, conceding 17 goals in the process.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Bet 1: Manchester United Victory @ 2.33 on 1xBet

More goal delight for de Ligt in the air

Matthijs de Ligt has already demonstrated his aerial threat this season, scoring against Southampton and consistently getting shots on target from set-pieces in the early days of his career in England. The goal against the Saints came from two attempts, with both on target. Although he couldn't score against Palace, he had three more shots which were again all on target, but an inspired goalkeeper prevented him from adding to his tally.

Tottenham have shown vulnerability in defending set-pieces, conceding 40% of their goals from such situations, the second-highest percentage in the Premier League. Spurs have conceded 46% of their shots from set-pieces, the highest percentage in the league.

On Sunday, de Ligt's aerial prowess could be a significant factor. Given Tottenham's high expected goals against (xGA) from set-pieces, de Ligt may find opportunities to add to his goal tally.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Bet 2: Matthijs de Ligt Anytime Scorer @12.00 on 1xBet

Red Devils and Spurs set to entertain at Goal Trafford

Recent history supports a high-scoring affair, with the last six league meetings between these teams at Old Trafford producing 24 goals, averaging exactly four per game. Three of the last four encounters in Manchester have seen over 3.5 goals.

Both teams have shown attacking potential this season, with Tottenham's games averaging 2.80 goals and Manchester United's averaging 2.63. United’s should be even higher, given their strong attacking stats. However, it has been difficult to convert their chances so far.

Tottenham only know one way to play under Ange Postecoglou, full-throttle attacking play, which will contribute to an open, high-scoring match. With both teams possessing talented forwards and creative midfielders, the stage is set for a potentially goal-rich encounter.