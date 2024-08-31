Manchester United vs Liverpool Predictions: Dogged Devils to Deny Reds

Our football predictions expert shares his top three bets and forecasts for Manchester United vs Liverpool as they clash in the Premier League.

+

Manchester United vs Liverpool Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Manchester United vs Liverpool

Draw with odds of @ 4.20 on Betway, equating to a 25% chance of the sides sharing the points.

Mo Salah to score with odds of @2.50 on Betway, indicating a 46.5% chance of the Egyptian forward scoring.

Over 3.5 goals with odds of @2.10 on Betway, representing a 48.8% chance for at least four goals scored.

Manchester United vs Liverpool is too close to call and is expected to end in a 2-2 draw.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

One of the biggest and oldest rivalries in English football takes place this Sunday as Manchester United and Liverpool meet at Old Trafford. Surprisingly, given the high-risk nature of the clash, it will kick off at 5 pm with Goal.com explaining why and how here.

However these two sides are performing, this is a fixture that always captures the imagination. Manchester United will be looking to bounce back from the disappointment of losing to Brighton in the final seconds of their game last weekend.

Liverpool have got off to the perfect start under Arne Slot. They have won both their games 2-0 albeit to sides expected to be in the bottom third of the table come May,

Probable Lineups for Manchester United vs. Liverpool

Onana; Dalot, Martinez, Maguire, Mazraoui; Casemiro, Mainoo; Rashford, Fernandes, Diallo; Zirkzee.

The probable lineup for Liverpool in the "4-2-3-1"

Alisson; Robertson, van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Diaz, Szoboszlai, Salah; Jota.

Dogged Devils to Deny Reds

At this early stage of the season, it is hard to get a clear read on the form of the two sides. Two matches provide too small a sample size to confidently predict how well any team will perform over the rest of the campaign.

Believe the media and this appears to be an easy three points for a Liverpool side that have won both games under new manager Arne Slot against a disastrous Manchester United. However, Erik ten Hag would have been boasting a 100% record too but for a tight offside call and a calamitous defensive line against Brighton.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last three meetings against Liverpool. With the rivals drawn in the FA Cup last season too all three clashes ended in a draw after 90 minutes and this one can follow suit.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Bet 1: Draw @ 4.20 with Betway

Salah the Key for Merseysiders

Mo Salah has dominated this fixture since scoring his first goal for Liverpool against the Red Devils in 2020. The Egyptian forward has now scored 14 goals in 15 appearances including a hat-trick in a 5-0 win at Old Trafford back in 2021. All of that makes him the highest-scoring player in the history of this fixture.

The vulnerability of Manchester United's defence, particularly in the left-back position, presents a golden opportunity for Liverpool's prolific marksman. With ten Hag's tendency to rotate his defence causing confusion, Salah should find the spaces he needs to add to his impressive tally.

It is impossible not to back the Egyptian in this fixture given his record. If he is afforded anything like the space Brighton enjoyed last weekend then he will almost certainly add to his already incredible record tally.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Bet 2: Mo Salah Anytime Scorer @ 2.50 with Betway

Goals at Old Trafford

Recent history strongly supports the prediction of over 3.5 goals, with 7 out of the last 9 competitive meetings between these fierce rivals producing at least four strikes. This trend isn't just a coincidence - it's a reflection of the attacking philosophies both clubs embrace when facing each other. The intensity of this fixture often leads to open, end-to-end encounters where defensive caution is thrown to the wind in pursuit of victory.

The unpredictable nature of this early-season encounter adds to the likelihood of a high-scoring match. Both teams are still finding their rhythm, which often leads to more open, less structured play. Liverpool's new manager Arne Slot will be eager to make a statement, while Manchester United will be determined to bounce back from their late loss at Brighton.

The stage is set for an attacking spectacle where both teams are likely to find the net multiple times. Both meetings at Old Trafford last season ended in 2-2 draws after 90 minutes and there is a historical tendency for this fixture to produce goals, so betting on over 3.5 goals looks a sound strategy.